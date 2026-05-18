BHAKTA Spirits Releases BHAKTA 1868 AMERICA250 Edition, A Landmark Expression of American Greatness

A rare historical blend of Bourbon and over 100 vintage Armagnacs from key chapters of American history

POULTNEY, Vt., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BHAKTA Spirits, the world's preeminent House of Vintages, announced today the launch of BHAKTA 1868 AMERICA250 Edition (SRP $250) — an exceptional blend of top rated Bourbon whiskey and vintage Armagnac spanning from 1868–2014. Available for pre-orders here with a formal release taking place on June 2nd, this is a unique opportunity to experience a true piece of liquid history and something only BHAKTA Spirits can offer. Conceived as a highly limited, historically rich collector's release to honor the nation's semiquincentennial, only three barrels will be available via e-commerce with the remaining two barrels available in the marketplace.

A rare release even in the world of rare spirits, the creation of BHAKTA 1868 AMERICA250 Edition amounts to a brazen act of unabashed patriotism uniting bourbon — the quintessential American whiskey — with vintage Armagnacs of astonishing age. While most Semiquincentennial releases lean on patriotic symbolism, BHAKTA 1868 AMERICA250 Edition stands apart as a truly collectible luxury spirit, featuring authentic vintages that lived through defining chapters of the nation's 250-year history.

"To celebrate our 250th birthday, we did something only BHAKTA Spirits can do," said Founder Raj Peter Bhakta. "We poured the crown jewels of our ancient vaults on earth into just 5 barrels to honor the United States of America. Each barrel is named. Each bottle is numbered. Each sip contains over 100 vintages of spirits."

This inaugural America250 expression of the BHAKTA 1868 line is composed of five barrels — each named for a towering figure of national lore. Meticulously crafted barrel-by-barrel and bottled at cask-strength, this bourbon-based blend carries an average age of over 30 years. For the blend, each is anchored by 1868 Armagnac, the founding vintage of the BHAKTA House Of Vintages, and deepened with the following award-winning expressions:

1962 Armagnac: Best Brandy (Esquire 2025), 97 points and Double Gold at the 2024 SFWSC

1973 Armagnac: No. 1 Spirit in the World, Chairman's Trophy, and 99 points at the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge

1981 Armagnac: Awarded 95 points by both the 2023 IWSC and the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge

2005 Bourbon: Raj's first acquisition under the BHAKTA name, and the oldest Bourbon in the House at 21 years old

2014 Bourbon: Named World's Best Bourbon at the 2025 TAG Global Spirits

To give each barrel historical depth and true collector character, a Legacy Armagnac Vintage is added for refinement and a unique finish.

BHAKTA 1868 BARREL 1 WASHINGTON (SRP $250)

Refined by an 1878 Armagnac Legacy Vintage, honoring George Washington's steady strength on which the republic was first built.

BHAKTA 1868 BARREL 2 JEFFERSON (SRP $250)

Refined by an 1900 Armagnac Legacy Vintage to honor Thomas Jefferson's enduring faith in self-government.

BHAKTA 1868 BARREL 3 HAMILTON (SRP $250)

Refined by an 1893 Armagnac Legacy Vintage to honor Alexander Hamilton's strength put to national purpose.

BHAKTA 1868 BARREL 4 LAFAYETTE (SRP $250)

Refined by an 1904 Armagnac Legacy Vintage to honor Marquis De Lafayette's courage and the alliance that followed between France and America.

BHAKTA 1868 BARREL 5 LINCOLN (SRP $250)

Refined by an 1924 Armagnac Legacy Vintage to honor Abraham Lincoln's raw strength, which held the nation together.

Each barrel possesses its own character, but this collection speaks as one: America as not just history seen from afar, but as the spirit of time experienced firsthand. The BHAKTA 1868 AMERICA250 Edition was created for a milestone that will not come again. This is not a symbolic gesture. Not a commemorative novelty, not an empty waving of the flag. This story has not been applied after the fact. It is already inside the barrel, and you will find it within your glass. Consider it our nation's past, made tactile — to be enjoyed in the present, in the future, and in good company.

Tasting Notes

Beneath the softness of each barrel of BHAKTA 1868 lies the noble breadth of the Armagnacs provided through the over 100 vintages used to create these masterpiece barrels. The blend delivers rustic depth and generosity, while the bourbons, most notably the 99% corn-based 2014, offer sweetness, elegance, and seamless balance. Additional nuances are introduced through the Legacy Vintages characteristic to each of the five barrels.

Aspect: Golden amber-orange

Nose: Rich orange marmalade and vanilla

Palate: Spicy and soft, characterized by significant body and weight

Finish: Bold and long-lasting, featuring notes of walnut and stewed fruit

About BHAKTA Spirits

BHAKTA Spirits is the world's preeminent House of Vintages. As stewards of the oldest spirits on earth, BHAKTA's historic and highly awarded collection is anchored by rare Armagnac vintages dating back to 1868. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Raj Peter Bhakta — also the founder of WhistlePig Whiskey and Hogsworth Bourbon — BHAKTA offers an ultra-luxury spirits portfolio of limited-release single vintage whiskeys, brandies, rums, and blends, anchored by its ancient and awe-inspiring Armagnac holdings. From its château cellars in France to its farm home in Vermont, BHAKTA preserves these ancient, rare spirits not as museum pieces, but as a living force present in the glass.

PRESS CONTACT

Victoria Cooper

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+1 (516)-982-7822

SOURCE BHAKTA Spirits