Bhang Sweetens The Pot At WEEDCon West Cannabis Conference

Ushering in the Cannabis Renaissance and the new Age of Enlightenment for cannabis products, WEEDCon West will bring together distributors, brands, farms and buyers for a two day education expo in June in West Hollywood. Showcasing premium cannabis companies including Cresco Labs, The Herer Group, The Original Jack Herer, Dr. Delights, Sensi Magazine, Flow Kana, Dab Nation, Kushy Punch, Chill, Yummi Karma, Marleys Naturals, High Gorgeous, Divios Naturals, Big Tree Industries, Talking Trees Farms, Kalasware, iKrusher and more than 50 other brands, WEEDCon West will feature specialty areas, education speakers, music, food, and the WEEDCon Cup competition with David Crosby as celebrity judge and presenter.

About Bhang

Bhang, a trusted global cannabis house of brands with a portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, is committed to delivering exceptional sensory experiences to consumers at every point in their cannabis journey through its award-winning portfolio of brands.

With an array of chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies, sublinguals and other products, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually-beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to the world.

"We're excited to share that we are bringing four new culinary flavors to the Bhang family! In addition to our popular existing flavors, we are launching Cookies and Cream, Fire Chocolate, Caramel Mocha, and Dark Blueberry along with our new single serve line with dosing options and flavorful taste that are sure to delight our fans," commented Will McMahon, Brand Manager for Bhang at Origin House.

Bhang has grown from a regional brand to a global cannabis and CBD player and now seeks to utilize its established distribution channels to expand its operations and grow its global footprint in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. Bhangnation.com

About WEEDCon West

WEEDCon West, Southern California's premier cannabis conference was founded for the purpose of education and networking in the cannabis industry. With the mission of fostering a business environment to facilitate economic development in the cannabis industry, WEEDCon West offers mainstream marketing and branding, media, networking and product recognition for new launches, expanding brands and established players in the cannabis industry. Visit WEEDConWest.com.

