Bharat Bhise Promotes Rinarisa Coronel De Fronze to Bravia Capital Leadership Role

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharat Bhise, founder and CEO of Bravia Capital, has promoted Rinarisa Coronel De Fronze to chief administrative officer for the global family office. She also serves as chief legal counsel.

"Rina has extensive experience in the finance industry," Bhise said. "Her impressive career with a focus on compliance will help guide us as Bravia Capital continues to search for investment opportunities."

Prior to joining Bravia Capital in 2018, De Fronze was general counsel and chief compliance officer for The Archstone Partnerships. She has more than a decade's experience working with hedge funds, private equity firms and other investment companies in New York.

"I am excited to be part of Bravia Capital's senior team and the various projects that are in the pipeline," De Fronze said. "I share Bharat Bhise's commitment to growing responsibly and with keen attention to corporate governance and compliance."

De Fronze earned a bachelor's in economics from Fordham University and a J.D. from Hofstra University. She is admitted to the State Bar of New York and has earned the Investment Advisor Certified Compliance Professional designation.

Bravia Capital's investment portfolio includes a number of transportation finance, aviation/airlines, finance companies and logistics interests.

Bravia Capital is a privately held family office focused on making private equity investments in transportation and logistics businesses. Bravia Capital was established in 2000 by Bharat Bhise and has offices in New York, Hong Kong and Mumbai.

SOURCE Bravia Capital