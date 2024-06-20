Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Selects Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process for Two World-Scale Production Lines in India

HOUSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. ("BPCL") has selected Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process Technology for two world-scale production lines to be located at BPCL's Bina Refinery site in Madhya Pradesh, India. The two units are designed to achieve a combined nameplate production capacity of 1,150,000 tons per annum of polyethylene (PE).

The process designs for the two BPCL's reactor lines are engineered with full production back-fill capabilities to maximize manufacturing flexibility, increase PE resin supply continuity, and enable enhanced responsiveness to emerging marketplace needs.

The two BPCL reactor lines will enable production of both high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) products allowing BPCL to meet their customer demands across a wide range of PE applications essential for Indian markets. BPCL is accessing Univation's advanced HDPE platforms, including advanced PRODIGY™ Bimodal HDPE Technology and advanced ACCLAIM™ Unimodal HDPE Technology, to satisfy the high-performance needs of HDPE end-use applications including high-pressure PE100 and PE80 pipe, small part blow molding (SPBM), and large part blow molding (LPBM). Furthermore, BPCL will also utilize Univation's XCAT™ Metallocene Catalysts to produce advantaged metallocene films covering specialty end-use applications such as durable shipping packages, film structures to enhance food preservation, and metallocene films designed for sustainable agricultural applications.

Nathan J. Wiker, president of Univation Technologies, commented, "We are honored by BPCL's selection of Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process for their two reactor lines in India, and our Univation teams are ready to work side-by-side with the BPCL teams on the successful design, commissioning and safe start-up of these two world-scale plants." Nathan continued, "Even beyond start-up, we look forward to a continuing strong collaborative relationship with BPCL to enable their teams to maximize value in high-performance end-use markets, including metallocene LLDPE and bimodal HDPE applications, with the elegant and efficient UNIPOL™ PE Process."

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 50 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation is also the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. For more information, visit www.univation.com.

