Bharath Chinamanthur Joins ChowNow As Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChowNow, the platform that powers online ordering systems for independent restaurants, today announced that Bharath Chinamanthur has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Bharath brings decades of experience to the role, most recently from Blink Health where he was EVP of Product, Engineering and Operations. Prior to that, he was SVP at Charles Schwab and spent more than eleven years in executive leadership roles at Amazon. As ChowNow's platform continues its momentous growth, Bharath's role as the company's first CTO is paramount to its continued success as the leading commission-free online ordering platform.

"It's an extraordinary time for ChowNow, which has seen huge growth over the last year, and I could not be more excited to join a company that is making such a positive and lasting impact on an industry that has suffered so much," said Bharath. "I plan on growing the team, which will be crucial as demand from restaurants across North America for a fair, effective and sustainable online ordering solution grows each day."

ChowNow powers online ordering and provides marketing tools for over 20,000 restaurants across North America, providing its restaurant partners with the ability to manage their own pick-up and delivery while retaining their relationship with their customers, all without paying any predatory commissions charged by third-party delivery apps and marketplaces. With over 500 employees focused on helping independent restaurants thrive, ChowNow is making it easier than ever before for restaurants to grow and maintain their online presence sustainably at a time when this has never been more crucial.

"Bharath brings technical leadership to ChowNow and will be instrumental as we continue to grow rapidly and provide even more capabilities to restaurants to continue to grow their online presence, as well as have access to, and own their relationship with more and more diners," said Chris Webb, co-founder and CEO of ChowNow. "His expertise will help navigate the company through this critical time."

About ChowNow:

ChowNow powers branded online ordering systems and provides marketing tools for over 20,000 local restaurants across North America. ChowNow's restaurant partners pay a monthly flat fee for their software without any predatory commissions that third-party ordering apps charge. Founded in 2011 by Chris Webb, CEO, and Eric Jaffe, COO, the company is based in Los Angeles. For more information, visit get.chownow.com, or to learn more about supporting local restaurants through better ordering practices, visit www.orderbetter.com .

