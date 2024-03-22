GREENWICH, Conn., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BharCap Partners, LLC ("BharCap"), a Greenwich, CT based private investment firm focused on the financial services sector, announces the successful carve-out and acquisition of Red Oak Inventory Finance ("Red Oak" or the "Company"), a commercial lender dedicated to delivering floorplan finance solutions to manufacturers and dealers across diverse asset classes, from ECN Capital (TSX: ECN).

Red Oak is a leading national provider of inventory financing solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses across the RV, Marine, and Trailer industries. With a dedicated focus on facilitating the distribution channels of the markets they serve, Red Oak offers the delivery of customized financial solutions that drive growth, optimize inventory management and enhance cash flow. With a track record of success and a commitment to excellence, Red Oak is a trusted partner for businesses seeking creative inventory financing solutions, implemented with ease and efficiency.

BharCap Partners Acquires Red Oak Inventory Finance Post this

Jeff Collins, CEO of Red Oak Inventory Finance, noted, "I am thrilled to announce our acquisition by BharCap and our subsequent partnership with their team. This exciting transition marks a significant milestone in our evolution and positions us incredibly well to further enhance the Red Oak customer experience. We view our alignment with BharCap as an incredible opportunity to deepen strategic relationships, cultivate our customer-centric culture, and to serve our markets with unparalleled effectiveness."

"We are excited to partner with the Red Oak team. They are passionate about the markets they serve and keenly focused on facilitating the success of their partners." highlighted Ethan Wang, Co-Founder and Partner of BharCap. "Our successful history of executing complex corporate carve-out transactions and extensive experience in financial services proved to be a differentiating factor for both the seller and management. We look forward to working collaboratively with Red Oak to significantly grow the business."

By combining Red Oak's inventory finance expertise and deep, longstanding relationships with BharCap's extensive resources and industry insights, clients can expect a comprehensive suite of services tailored to their specific needs. This partnership opens avenues for streamlined processes, enhanced efficiency, and innovative financial products, ultimately empowering businesses to optimize their inventory management and drive sustainable growth.

About BharCap Partners:

BharCap Partners, LLC is a private investment firm investing in businesses across the financial services industry including specialty finance, insurance distribution and insurance services; asset and wealth management; financial technology and tech-enabled business services. BharCap is a minority-owned and controlled firm and manages over $2.2 billion of capital across 11 investments since inception. For more information, visit www.bharcap.com.

About Red Oak Inventory Finance:

Red Oak Inventory Finance is a trusted relationship lender specializing in providing inventory financing solutions to businesses across a variety of industries. With a focus on empowering businesses to optimize working capital and achieve success through effective inventory management, Red Oak offers innovative, flexible financing solutions designed to meet each customer's unique needs. Backed by a team of seasoned, entrepreneurial professionals with deep finance and industry expertise, Red Oak ensures businesses have access to the capital they need to thrive in today's competitive, dynamic markets. Committed to fostering long-term partnerships and driving sustainable growth, Red Oak is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their strategic objectives. For more information about Red Oak and its comprehensive range of financing solutions, visit www.redoakinventoryfinance.com .

SOURCE BharCap Partners