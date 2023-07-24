BHC ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Bausch Health Companies Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Attention Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch Health") (NYSE: BHC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Bausch Health and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

The investigation focuses on whether Bausch Health issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning its 2022 earnings and guidance and its patent dispute over Xifaxan. On May 10, 2022, Bausch Health announced its first-quarter 2022 results, prompting the stock price to fall $3.50 per share. Analysts attributed the decline to concerns around the Company's spin-off of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, high debt levels, and anticipation over the Xifaxan patent decision. On July 28, 2022, the Company issued an update on the Xifaxan patent dispute case between Bausch Health and Norwich. In response to this news, market analysts downgraded Bausch Health and its stock price fell an additional $3.58 per share, representing a decline of more than 50% from its trading price just two months earlier.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong