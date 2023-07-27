BHC INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

27 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch Health") (NYSE: BHC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether Bausch Health issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning its 2022 earnings and guidance and its patent dispute over Xifaxan.   On May 10, 2022, Bausch Health announced its first-quarter 2022 results, prompting the stock price to fall $3.50 per share. Analysts attributed the decline to concerns around the Company's spin-off of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, high debt levels, and anticipation over the Xifaxan patent decision.   On July 28, 2022, the Company issued an update on the Xifaxan patent dispute case between Bausch Health and Norwich. In response to this news, market analysts downgraded Bausch Health and its stock price fell an additional $3.58 per share, representing a decline of more than 50% from its trading price just two months earlier.  . To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/bausch-health-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=42625&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

