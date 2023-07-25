BHC NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch Health") (NYSE: BHC) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:The investigation focuses on whether Bausch Health issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning its 2022 earnings and guidance and its patent dispute over Xifaxan. On May 10, 2022, Bausch Health announced its first-quarter 2022 results, prompting the stock price to fall $3.50 per share. Analysts attributed the decline to concerns around the Company's spin-off of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, high debt levels, and anticipation over the Xifaxan patent decision. On July 28, 2022, the Company issued an update on the Xifaxan patent dispute case between Bausch Health and Norwich. In response to this news, market analysts downgraded Bausch Health and its stock price fell an additional $3.58 per share, representing a decline of more than 50% from its trading price just two months earlier.

For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of BHC investors

