BHCU, Delaware County's Credit Union Named Philanthropist Of The Year 2021

RIDLEY, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BHCU, Delaware County's Credit Union (BHCU), has been named the 2021 Philanthropist of the Year by The Community's Foundation (TCF) of Delaware County. The BHCU leadership team was honored at TCF's Annual Meeting held virtually last night.

BHCU was selected for its many contributions to the Delaware County Community. TCF's Executive Director, Heather Finnegan, says "we are proud to recognize BHCU. Because both BHCU and BHCU Kids Foundation are 100% focused on Delaware County, they are extremely responsive to the local community's needs. BHCU's staff, board, and members jump in whenever they learn of a family or non-profit that has urgent needs."

BHCU was founded in 1952, with the community at the forefront of its mission. It remains the goal of BHCU to improve the standard of living for every member and guide them to financial independence. At BHCU, it is not about banking; it is about belonging to a community.

In 2009, BHCU created member Giveback Rewards. Since then, BHCU has returned $1.8M to loyal members. The Giveback Reward held significant meaning this year for members who feel the effects of the global pandemic.

Local businesses were also affected by the pandemic, and BHCU assisted 100 businesses to successfully navigate the Payroll Protection Program and to remain in operation. However, the BHCU team will tell you, their proudest achievement is the BHCU Kids' Foundation.

BHCU Kids' Foundation was founded in 2019 to help the most at-risk youth in Delaware County. In only the second year of operation, they raised over $30,000 and, in a partnership with the Hope for Children Fund, have assisted abused and neglected children in Delaware County.

BHCU CEO Gary Golden said, "It is an honor to accept this acknowledgment on behalf of the BHCU Kids' Foundation and of our members. I know that the Kids' Foundation acts on behalf of all BHCU members to do the right thing for those in our community that need us the most."

About the BHCU Kids Foundation

Established and chartered in 2019, the BHCU Kids Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization administered by a volunteer Board of Directors. The BHCU Kids' Foundation began with a simple mission of strengthening the Delaware County community by seeking to provide programs and support for our most at-risk youth, with the full knowledge and understanding that they are our future. In our first initiative, the BHCU Kids' Foundation has partnered with The Community's Foundation ("TCF") to endow the Hope for Children Fund, which will provide direct services to the most vulnerable among us, abused and neglected children.

About BHCU

BHCU, your Delaware County Credit Union, was founded in 1952 in Ridley Park. As a federally insured credit union, BHCU provides comprehensive banking services to its members. Although initially established to serve Boeing's employees (then Vertol) and their family members, BHCU has expanded into a community-based credit union that can serve all of the families and businesses of Delaware County. BHCU has consistently committed to helping members save by offering excellent rates and dividends while extending fair fees and expert advice. Can BHCU help you find financial independence? Learn more at www.bhcu.org

Media Contact: Cindi Sutera, [email protected], 610-613-2773

SOURCE BHCU

Related Links

http://www.bhcu.org

