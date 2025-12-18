BHDP Architecture Names Drew Suszko as Chief Executive Officer

Leadership transition strengthens BHDP's commitment to purpose-driven, people-focused design.

CINCINNATI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BHDP Architecture announced today that Drew Suszko, currently the firm's Workplace Market Leader, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Suszko's appointment marks a notable evolution for BHDP as the firm continues to strengthen its leadership presence, deepen its multidisciplinary expertise, and accelerate its focus on purpose-driven design that inspires people and delivers measurable results.

With 180 employees, BHDP is one of the largest architectural firms in Cincinnati, a distinction that underscores its influence, scale, and commitment to excellence in design and client service. Guided by BHDP's purpose to inspire people and impact results, by design, Suszko will lead the firm into its next chapter, building on more than 85 years of success while shaping the future of the practice across its four offices located in Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Charlotte, NC.

"BHDP has a long history of designing environments that connect our clients' strategic objectives to human experiences," Suszko said. "I am honored to step into this role and continue advancing that mission. Our purpose is more than a statement; it's a commitment. I look forward to championing a culture of curiosity, collaboration, and innovation as we evolve to meet the changing needs of our clients, partners, and the communities we serve."

Suszko began his career at BHDP as an architectural intern in 2011 and has since advanced steadily through the firm, becoming a respected leader in the design of innovative workplaces. With a background that blends architecture, business strategy, and economics, he brings a multidisciplinary perspective to complex organizational challenges. His work prioritizes research, behavioral insights, and results-oriented design thinking to deliver environments that enhance engagement, strengthen culture, and improve performance.

A sought-after voice in the architecture world, Suszko is a frequent speaker at national and global industry conferences, including CoreNet Global and Future Offices, and his writings on workplace design and behavior have appeared in Work Design Magazine, FacilitiesNet, and Workplaces Magazine.

Suszko is a registered architect, holds a Master of Architecture and Master of Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Northwestern University.

Looking ahead to its 90th year, BHDP will continue building on its legacy by investing in research, talent development, and market expertise, positioning the firm to evolve with the shifting needs of its clients and pursue new opportunities for innovation and growth.

About BHDP

BHDP, an award-winning international architectural firm, is recognized for innovative and inspiring solutions in architecture, planning, interior design, experiential graphic design, project management, and strategic consulting. BHDP serves several markets: Workplace, Higher Education, Industrial, Discovery & Science, Healthcare, Government, Retail, and Community from its offices in Cincinnati and Columbus, OH, and Charlotte and Raleigh, NC. For information, visit www.bhdp.com.

SOURCE BHDP Architecture