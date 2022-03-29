BHFO.com Reveals: kathy ireland® Worldwide Partnership

Moved by their mutual values, as well as a passion for quality, affordable fashion, the collaboration is based on both companies' shared belief that "Style is empowerment and fashion must not be out of economic reach. This collaboration connects individuals and families from around the globe with the world's finest brands including those from kathy ireland Worldwide," said Stacie Sefton, CEO of BHFO.com.

The multi-year agreement and extraordinary relationship was negotiated by fashion leader, Lee Mandelbaum of Price Point Buying NYC. Mr. Mandelbaum exclusively represents kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW) in tandem with long term kiWW partners, John and Marilyn Moretz of Moretz Marketing. Mr. Mandelbaum, over the last 6 months has procured licensing agreements for kiWW in fashion & cosmetic arenas for our multiple brands, including yet, not limited to: kathy ireland, Kathleen Marie New York, House of Ireland, MIVI: Ireland Meharey Six, a menswear collection inspired by US Military, Friday Night and Sunday Dinner by Chef Andre, whose New York Times Best-Selling book, "True You" with Janet Jackson is at number 1 and MADLY (Mother And Daughter: Love You) Cosmetics.

"BHFO, Jon and Stacie are extraordinary people. They and their colleagues share our core values and are the heartbeat of the fashion industry. Their incredible growth from a family garage to over 240,000 sq. ft facility, which includes AI, is inspiring. Not only is their work important, their commitment to the community of customers all over the world, is rare and inclusive, especially in the fashion industry. In the history of our company we have never selected an online relationship this comprehensive and expansive… until now. With Jon, Stacie and our BHFO colleagues, some Wonderful Things Are Going To Happen. BHFO is actually an acronym for Jon and Stacie's daughters, however amusingly, many customers equate BHFO to Beverly Hills Fashion Outlet. We will always honor the family intention, but to also be known as the Beverly Hills Fashion Outlet online is a wonderful branding opportunity", says Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, America's 15th largest brand, according to License Global Magazine.

"BHFO is an extraordinary resource in all things fashion, men, women and children will find their needs met at BHFO.com. We will see this great company expand into exciting new categories. The success of this relationship will enhance positive change, throughout our world. Not only because of the customers who are being served… equally important is the passion of Jon, Stacie and Kathy to help non-profits," said Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and President-Chief Marketing Officer, kathy ireland® Worldwide, respectively.

"We are thrilled and honored to work alongside Kathy and her incredible team at kiWW®. When choosing a business partner, it is of utmost importance to BHFO to be aligned on core values, vision and goals. We are grateful to have found all of these with this partnership. Kathy is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs and philanthropists of our time and it will be a privilege to work with her," said Stacie Sefton, CEO, BHFO Inc.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW):

Founded in 1993, kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW) celebrates individual style, communicated in the significance and fashion of every product. Their mission of ...solutions™... soluciones™ lives in each kiWW® offering, including: fashion for women, men & children, intimate apparel, accessories, fine jewelry, weddings & resorts, skincare, cosmetics, furniture, lighting, flooring, decor, cookware, appliances for homes & offices all over the world, insurance,telemedicine, recovery centers, merchant services, fintech, investment strategies, real estate, hospitality, comfort care for pets, nutraceuticals, supplements, recreation & adventure designs for Camping World, led by Marcus Lemonis, resulting in a portfolio of ever expanding SKUs, entertainment, sports, publishing, film, television, music, artist & athlete management.

kiWW®'s singular ability to innovate, design, and fulfill client demands for multiple markets, categories and price points propels the conglomerate to the 15th position of worldwide brands, according to License! Global magazine. Ms. Ireland's company, which began at the family kitchen table with Worldwide Creative Director, Jon Carrasco, is, according to WWD, the highest-ranking woman-owned licensing business in American history.

Ms. Ireland is the youngest person to enter the Licensing International Hall of Fame. The IHFRA (International Home Furnishings Representatives Association), is bestowing the prestigious Icon Award on Kathy, who is reportedly the youngest executive and first woman to receive this rare, lifetime achievement accolade from the over 2000 member organization, which guides the home furnishings industry. Ms. Ireland is one of the top ten women's health advocates in America, and has opened more neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) than any other individual. Ms. Ireland is International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, with over 25 hospitals in that portfolio. Ms. Ireland is the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors of NFL Players Inc. Serves on The James Madison Committee at Princeton University, Ambassador and major donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Co-Founder of Christian Education resources from Preschool to Grade 12. Ms. Ireland is the recipient of Doctorates of Humane Letters from both JFK University and California State University, the world's largest educational institution.

Rona Menashe of Guttman Associates in Los Angeles, kiWW's publicist will manage public relations and publicity for the project.

kathy ireland Worldwide legal representation is Martin D. Singer of Lavely & Singer in Beverly Hills, CA.

About BHFO

BHFO is one of the largest and most trusted outlets of designer clothing, shoes and accessories online.

We work directly with some of the largest brands and retailers in the world to bring you the name brands that are famous for their quality and style.

We continued to partner with new brands and expand across other global marketplaces, and our business grew rapidly.

Now, after three moves to accommodate our growth, we call a 240,000 sq. ft. facility in Cedar Rapids home. With the inclusion of the Perfect Pick™ order fulfillment technology, BHFO acquires from the finest brands, faster and more accurate from its newest location.

SOURCE kathy ireland® Worldwide; BHFO