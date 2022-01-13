BHG Acquires CBH, Expands National Footprint in Pursuit of Vision

BHG is one of the few scalable platform companies purposely built to address substance use disorder. Tweet this

Over the last five years, the Company has grown through acquisitions and de novo sites from a minimal service, cash pay business model to a professionalized health care business, creating a national footprint. In 2021 alone, the Company added 36 locations in 13 States. Over the next five years, the Company expects to continue bringing state of the art services to underserved parts of the US by sophisticating its clinical model and continuing to scale into new markets.

According to Ben Nordstrom, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of BHG, "Our plan is to invest in acquisitions like CBH to rapidly scale points of access and to expand our service lines across our national footprint to address broader substance use disorders for which MAR has proven beneficial. Leveraging a more sophisticated and integrated care model that employs the full spectrum of evidence-based medication, behavioral therapy and mental health services brings opportunities to serve more of a population in crisis. Our medical mission is to empower our patients to realize their best level of functionality in the community." Most importantly, noted Dr. Nordstrom, BHG's clinical care model enables recovery care teams to meet each patient where they are as a unique individual, providing dynamic, flexible treatment and ongoing care as their goals, motivations, and needs change on their personal path toward recovery.

"We knew that there was strong clinical alignment philosophically," said Brant Massman, co-owner of CBH. "CBH can expand its clinical model and service line offering to its 7k+ patient population by also adopting BHG's clinical model expansion plan, which is a build out of capabilities to provide care across the full spectrum of opioid use disorder, other outpatient substance use disorder treatment modalities, and mental health."

CBH employs more than 280 people with seventy-five percent of the workforce engaged in clinical roles supporting patient recovery.

Behavioral Health Group (BHG) is the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the U.S., delivering comprehensive, personalized evidence-based medical and behavioral therapies for individuals with opioid use disorder. With 117 locations in twenty-four states, BHG has more than 1,900 employees who serve more than 42,000 patients. To learn more, visit bhgrecovery.com.

