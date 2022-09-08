BHG Bank Network Members Earn Combined $1 Billion in Interest Income

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial is the leader in unsecured business and personal loans and the creator of one of the country's largest community bank loan and product networks – the BHG Bank Network. Growing to over 1,450 members who purchase these top-performing loans, BHG Financial now reports a record milestone, with its network banks reaching a combined $1 billion in interest income since 2001.

According to a survey from the financial technology firm Jack Henry, 67% of community bank executives listed growing loans as their top strategic priority. As a reliable source of interest income, BHG continuously raises the bar on several industry standards, as noted below:

Year over year through Q2, average daily sales volume on the BHG Loan Hub rose 24%

Bank members joining the BHG Bank Network increased 41% in the fiscal year 2021 vs. the year prior

Since the start of COVID in March 2020 , 21% of U.S. banks have added a BHG loan to their balance sheet 1

For the 5th consecutive year, at least one bank from every bank class year since the company's inception (2001 to 2022) bought from BHG again

"We're proud to stand with our BHG Bank Network members today and for over the past 20 years. As trusted partners during multiple credit cycles, this milestone is a testament to the relationships we've built and continue to build over time," said Al Crawford, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of BHG Financial.

Allowing the banks to supplement in-house originations, BHG Bank Network members have exclusive access to purchase BHG's loans via a secure, online, state-of-the-art loan delivery platform called the BHG Loan Hub. Here, community banks can quickly grow assets and diversify their loan portfolios with top-credit-quality loans through some of the highest-quality borrowers in the nation.

Offering a seamless experience that allows members to locate, review, and purchase loans with complete credit files, banks can choose from millions of dollars' worth of loans that are available for purchase daily. With credit quality remaining consistently stable and asset volume increasing by 70% annually, there's no wonder why the BHG Bank Network continues to expand year after year.

"We are always using our members' feedback to improve their experience on the BHG Loan Hub," said Meghan Crawford, President of Bank Division at BHG Financial. "Strengthening a bank's portfolio and bottom line is our top priority; it's also why BHG Bank Network members keep coming back."

As the BHG Bank Network has evolved, so have the offerings to its members. It encompasses multiple fee income opportunities, digital lending and risk management services, point-of-sale financing, and collections—with more on the horizon. BHG introduces these new products and services at their quarterly seminars, bringing together banks for a chance to learn more about their latest innovations.

If you are interested in learning how to become a BHG Bank Network member, please visit BHGLoanHub.com.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $12 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 15 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions at https://bhgfinancial.com/. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

1 Based on total number of banks as measured by FDIC through 8/1/2022. https://banks.data.fdic.gov/bankfind-suite/bankfind

