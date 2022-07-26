BHG Financial Names Matt Ondus as Chief Compliance Officer

DAVIE, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured business and personal loans and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country, names industry veteran Matt Ondus as Chief Compliance Officer.

Matt Ondus joins BHG bringing over 35 years of regulatory compliance experience in the public and private sectors and is an expert in the field of consumer protection laws and regulations. Prior to joining BHG Ondus was a Director at Promontory Financial Group, A Commissioned National Bank Examiner for the OCC, and a Senior Examiner at the CFPB.

"Being picked to lead a compliance risk management program at one of the Nation's most dynamic Fintech Lenders is truly an honor for me," said Matt Ondus, Chief Compliance Officer at BHG Financial. "BHG Financial has experienced tremendous growth in the last 13 years in terms of volume and loan product offerings. Executive Management is committed to building and maintaining a best-in-class compliance program to manage risk and most importantly, properly serve its customer base."

In this role as Enterprise Chief Compliance Officer, Ondus has been actively involved in helping BHG Financial with the ever-changing regulatory landscape. Ondus oversees a compliance, regulatory and legal team of 43 to maintain the day-to-day operations of BHG Financial with a major focus on managing the myriad of state laws and keeping up with the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

"Matt Ondus has been a trusted resource in the compliance industry for decades," said Al Crawford, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of BHG Financial. "He has been at the helm during a time of expansion for the company and is ever vigilant when it comes to compliance and risk management. We are excited to announce this well-deserved promotion to Chief Compliance Officer."

Ondus is also the CEO of Risk Management Solutions Group (RMSG), a Regulatory Consulting Firm and Division of BHG Financial. As CEO of RMSG, Ondus helps with assisting the 1,400+ bank partners that make up the BHG Bank Network. His team of experts provide consulting services to both bank and fintech partners and the division has seen significant growth in the past year since its inception in 2021.

As Chief Compliance Officer, Ondus will be instrumental in helping BHG Financial achieve its goals as the company continues to grow and expand into new areas.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $11 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

