BHG Maintains Top 5 Rank as One of New York's Best Places to Work®

"We are honored to be recognized again by our people as one of the best places to work in New York State. Last year brought new challenges, but also new opportunities," said Al Crawford, Chairman/CEO and Co-Founder of BHG. "The extraordinary economic and health circumstances gave us the chance to rethink how we approach the workplace and culture at BHG. We implemented a home-office stipend, offered virtual counseling services, and gave each employee the option to continue working from home if they choose to. By making work more adaptive for our people and putting our team first, BHG was able to navigate an uncertain time and ultimately grow and nurture our business."

The Best Workplaces in New York ranking is determined by analyzing responses of nearly 78,000 anonymous surveys from employees who work across New York State, including the tri-state and metro areas. In the survey, 98% of BHG employees said BHG is a Great Place to Work, compared to 59% of employees at the average U.S.-based company. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job, including their trust in leadership, respect with which people are treated, fairness of workplace decisions, and team camaraderie.

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Companies on this year's list stand out for excelling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. This past year, BHG focused on creating the best employee experience through implementing a work-from-home stipend, creating virtual counseling and team building opportunities.

"Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in New York list is an especially significant award this year, as the pace and shape of work has changed dramatically," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Leaders at these companies have showed exceptional care for their people. And this support resonates with all employee groups. It doesn't matter what pronoun they use, their experience level or their pay grade, all people have a great experience."

The innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that BHG was founded on in 2001 continues to burn bright today, with leaders encouraging employees to voice opinions and share ideas that can help move the company forward. BHG's leadership understands that their team is their greatest asset, and are committed to investing in, developing, and empowering staff who will take BHG into the future.

So far in 2021, BHG was also ranked as a Best Workplace in Financial Services.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

BHG is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $8 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform. Building on nearly two decades of innovation, BHG and its family of brands now offer a full suite of financial solutions that span business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans, credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing with a focus in patient lending.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL, and Syracuse, NY.

To learn more about BHG's financial solutions, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and for more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

