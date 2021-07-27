BHG Named One of the Nation's Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune Magazine and Great Places to Work®

"BHG has a built a culture based on diversity, inclusion, and consistently bringing new voices and perspectives to the table. Our ability to listen and seek out new viewpoints not only fuels our ability to innovate, but also creates an environment that millennials actively seek out," said Tyler Crawford, COO of BHG. "Not only does BHG cater to the needs of employees through a flexible remote work environment, free healthcare and competitive salaries, but we also work diligently to provide personalized opportunities for our employees, from professional development to online counseling to avoid burnout."

Tyler Crawford was also featured in Fortune speaking on the importance of gender equity and diversity in the workplace, and the role it plays in keeping millennials engaged and successful in their career paths.

Global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work surveyed more than 5.3 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations and evaluated more than 60 elements of their experience on the job. These included trust in leadership, respect in the workplace, fairness of workplace decisions, and level of camaraderie. The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on analysis of the survey responses.

Fortune reported that gender equity is a key value point for many millennials in the workplace, and BHG's focus on professional development can be credited for its high gender equity. In Q1 2021, BHG had over 80 promotions across the organization, of which 49% were female. The company's leadership team is 40% women, compared to the national average of 21%. Fortune also noted millennials' interest in workplace trust and flexibility. While BHG prioritizes all employee growth and celebrates milestones, the company embraces a flexible approach that favors individual contributions over set promotion timelines. Also, after a year of working from home, BHG continues to give employees the option to work remotely and provides new employees with a home-office stipend. So far in 2021, BHG was also ranked no. 5 Best Workplace in Financial Services and no. 4 Best Workplace in New York State.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

BHG is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $8 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform. Building on nearly two decades of innovation, BHG and its family of brands now offer a full suite of financial solutions that span business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans, credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing with a focus in patient lending.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL, and Syracuse, NY.

To learn more about BHG's financial solutions, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and for more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

