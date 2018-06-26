BHI Energy Announces the Acquisition of D&D Power

D&D CEO and owner Darren Donohue and the senior management team will remain with the company. Based in Latham, NY, D&D is the contractor of choice for multiple major utilities in the Northeast. The company specializes in installation, repair and maintenance services on overhead electrical power lines for utilities and industrial companies, as well as nationwide storm response. D&D also performs all types of electric distribution construction work, as well as substation construction from the ground up.

"The acquisition of D&D Power will allow BHI Energy to expand our transmission and distribution service offerings, delivering optimal solutions and greater value to our clients," says BHI Chief Executive Officer Bob Decensi. "D&D has a superior reputation for dependable electrical contracting and major development projects, and is well-known for a commitment to safety, quality, customers, and employees. We look forward to partnering with Darren and his team to build on their tradition of excellence and to grow our overall suite of service offerings."

D&D CEO Donohue added, "The D&D management team is excited to join BHI Energy, and to be continuing our growth and success in the transmission and distribution services industry with a new partner. We have long been an industry leader in providing safe and reliable services to our customers, and we look forward to serving new customers with an expanded presence throughout the East Coast as part of BHI Energy."

About BHI Energy

Serving the power industry for almost 40 years, BHI Energy is a leading specialty and maintenance services company, providing critical, onsite services needed to support the daily operations, routine maintenance and capital investment requirements of nuclear, fossil and renewable power facilities, as well as government decommissioning projects. BHI has a peak workforce of more than 8,000 employees operating across 150 international project locations. BHI comprehensive services include Transmission and Distribution Services, Specialty Maintenance and Modification Services, and Professional and Technical Staff Augmentation. www.bhienergy.com

About D&D Power

For more than 12 years, D&D Power has specialized in installing, repairing and performing maintenance services on electrical power lines, with a safe, efficient, value-driven electrical contracting model. The company has the ability to scale instantly to the needs of utility companies with union labor from one to 1,000. D&D is experienced in transmission projects from 69kV through 500 kV. The Company also performs all types of electric distribution construction work as well as performing substation construction from the ground up. www.danddpower.com

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a leading private equity firm specializing in control-oriented investments in aerospace & defense, power generation, and specialty industrial businesses. AEI invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep operating experience, industry knowledge, and relationships. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com

