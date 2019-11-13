BHI Energy Grows its Transmission & Distribution Business with Acquisition of Plaska

WEYMOUTH, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BHI Energy ("BHI") today announced that it has acquired Plaska Transmission Line Construction, LLC ("Plaska" or the "Company"), a fully licensed electrical contractor providing distribution, transmission, and storm restoration services for customers throughout Texas, Arizona, Kansas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. BHI is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Amarillo, TX, Plaska specializes in installation, repair and maintenance services on overhead electrical power lines for utilities and industrial companies, as well as storm response. The Company also performs electric distribution construction work. Plaska's senior management team remains with the Company.

"The acquisition of Plaska allows BHI to geographically expand our transmission & distribution service offerings, delivering optimal solutions and greater value to our clients," says Bob Decensi, BHI Chief Executive Officer. "Plaska has a superior reputation for dependable electrical contracting and major development projects, and is well-known for its commitment to safety, quality, customer service, and employees. By partnering with the Plaska team, we are confident we can build on their tradition of excellence and grow our overall suite of service offerings."

"The Plaska management team is excited to join BHI, and continue our growth and success in the transmission & distribution services industry with a new partner," added Greg Jackson, Plaska President. "We have long been an industry leader in providing safe and reliable services to our customers, and we're pleased to serve new customers with an expanded presence throughout the Central US and Gulf Coast as part of BHI."

Akerman LLP served as legal advisor and Crowe LLP served as financial advisor to BHI.

About BHI

Serving the power industry for 40 years, BHI is a leading maintenance and specialty services provider, focused on integrated services from the point of generation through the entire electrical delivery system to the residential meter. BHI has a peak workforce of more than 8,000 employees globally. BHI's comprehensive services include Transmission & Distribution Services, and Specialty Maintenance & Modification Services to the power generation industry. www.bhienergy.com

About Plaska

Plaska specializes in installing, repairing and performing maintenance services on electrical power lines, with a safe, efficient, value-driven electrical contracting model. With tens of thousands of miles of transmission lines set in place, Plaska has safely built and maintained transmission configurations of virtually every size, with transmission construction from 69kV to 345kV; hot stick energized work; and bare hand capabilities up to 230kV. The Company also maintains all types of electrical transmission & distribution systems, substations and switchyards, and also provides emergency storm response and restoration. www.plaskacontractors.com

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

