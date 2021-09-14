BHLDN and Maison Sully Partner on Exclusive Capsule Collection

"Over the course of the past two years we have seen emerging interest in vintage and sustainable wedding options as our customers are more carefully considering the way they shop, live, and now marry," says General Merchandise Manager of BHLDN, Lori Conley. "When exploring the perfect partner to collaborate with we knew it had to be someone who specialized in bridal specifically. Maison Sully was effortlessly able to source pieces from around the globe that transcend decades and appeal to the modern-day sensibilities of our brides."

"Maison Sully's semi-custom approach to vintage, tailoring completely unique pieces to capture the vision of the wearer and the intimate essence of the occasion, felt so aligned with BHLDN, a brand catering to the bride in search of unusually beautiful things," says Maison Sully Founder, Melissa Sullivan. "This capsule collection features Maison Sully's first multi-piece series of 'upcycled' garments, as well as a curated selection of fully-restored treasures from private collections around the world."

The pieces from the Maison Sully for BHLDN exclusive capsule collection will be available to experience in person at two BHLDN California location trunk shows on September 18th (Palo Alto) and September 19th (Century City), where customers can book one-on-one appointments with the Maison Sully experts. Additionally, a curated assortment will be available to purchase following the trunk shows at BHLDN.com.

About BHLDN

BHLDN, Anthropologie's wedding brand, celebrates love with curated collections of distinctive bridal gowns, mix-and-match bridesmaid dresses, occasion looks, accessories, and more. Our imaginative designs and heirloom craftsmanship cater to the bride in search of unusually beautiful things. With many styles in stock and ready to ship, we make it simple to complete your wedding wardrobe at a moment's notice. Our inclusively-sized Plus collection and collaborations with designers like Jenny Yoo, Watters, Marchesa Notte, Sachin & Babi, and Amsale bring exclusive gowns to every BHLDN bride. Shop with our stylists at 22 BHLDN locations and via virtual appointment, or discover the full collection at bhldn.com. Find us on social: Instagram | Pinterest | Facebook | Twitter

About Maison Sully

Maison Sully is a bridal atelier, artfully curated with reimagined vintage pieces that transcend generations. Applying a fashion design approach to vintage, Maison Sully weaves stories of the past defined by ones of the present to capture the vision of the wearer and the intimate essence of the occasion. The atelier's perspective is that of a wedding industry veteran with firsthand knowledge of what the modern Bride values and desires. Launched in Spring 2021, Maison Sully sources pieces from around the globe, selling at their flagship location in Los Angeles as well as traveling trunk shows throughout the US.

