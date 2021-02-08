BHLDN Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Limited Edition Gown Collection & Wedding Giveaway

"We've hand-picked 10 of our favorite past styles to celebrate this special milestone," says Lori Conley, BHLDN General Merchandise Manager. "We're honored to know that these gowns have played a role in countless love stories; with this limited release, they can be part of more to come. Each one offers a unique design perspective, mixing luxe textures, unexpected details, and playful hues that make them a joy to rediscover."

The Decade Collection includes gowns from Catherine Deane, Theia, Needle & Thread, Beth Bowley, and Anna Sui alongside own-brand BHLDN styles. Several gowns will be offered in Plus for the first time, with an inclusive size range of 0-26W. The collection will be available online at bhldn.com and in five BHLDN shops for a limited time.

"BHLDN set out a decade ago to redefine wedding style," says Conley. "Since day one, we've traveled the world in search of emerging designers, elevated craftsmanship, and designs with a layered complexity and innate sense of discovery. Founded on the premise that elegant and effortless go hand-in-hand, BHLDN continues to serve as the brand for brides who want to be inspired and intimately understood. As we look forward to many decades ahead, we're excited to keep celebrating the magic of falling in love."

To continue the brand's anniversary celebration. BHLDN is also giving away the ultimate wedding prize package. One winner will receive over $4,000 in prizes including a BHLDN gown and $1,000 credit to shop Anthropologie Registry, as well as gifts from P.volve, Sugarfina, Yes Way Rosé, and Minted. Those interested in entering can do so until February 28th.

BHLDN launched online on Valentine's Day in 2011. Soon after, the brand opened its first shops in Houston and Chicago; it has since expanded to 22 locations throughout the United States.

BHLDN, Anthropologie's wedding brand, celebrates love with curated collections of distinctive bridal gowns, mix-and-match bridesmaid dresses, occasion looks, accessories, and more. With many styles in stock and ready to ship, we make it simple to complete your wedding wardrobe at a moment's notice. The Decade Collection joins our inclusively-sized Plus collection and collaborations with designers like Sachin & Babi, Watters, Amsale, and Jenny Yoo in bringing exclusive gowns to every BHLDN bride. Shop with our stylists at 22 BHLDN locations and via virtual appointment, or discover the full collection at bhldn.com.

