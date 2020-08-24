BHLDN To Extend Sizing To 26W

"The great thing about love is that everyone fits. With the launch our inclusive size collection, we are excited to celebrate every bride, at every size," says Lori Conley, BHLDN General Merchandise Manager. "We want our brides and their bridal parties to feel beautiful and confident, which starts with a shopping experience that exceeds expectations," continues Conley. "Every neckline, sleeve shape, waist drop, and detail in the collection was designed with the Plus customer in mind."

BHLDN's Plus category includes over 30 bridal gowns and 20 bridesmaid dresses. The carefully curated assortment offers varied silhouettes and the season's top styles, all featuring BHLDN's signature elements: innovative designs, romantic details, and thoughtful craftsmanship.

"Getting the fit right for brides was our number one priority," says Conley. "Before going into production, each BHLDN Plus gown is fitted in-house on a true plus-size fit model, who can move, sit, stand, and spin in the dress to tell us what she likes and doesn't like. This way, we ensure a perfect fit for every BHLDN bride."

The Plus collection's arrival in select stores allows BHLDN to offer personalized, one-on-one shopping experiences for more brides than ever. "It's not enough to simply order a gown in your size, especially if you're a plus-size bride-to-be," says Conley. "We want all brides to have the magic moment of trying on a gown in-store and falling in love."

Featuring exclusive own-brand styles alongside beloved designers including Hayley Paige, Watters, Nouvelle Amsale, Jenny Yoo, Amy Kuschel, Theia, Tadashi Shoji, and Adrianna Papell, BHLDN's Plus category demonstrates the brand's continued commitment to size inclusivity. With the promise to love all, serve all, BHLDN will never charge extra for styles within its Plus category.

BHLDN's Plus collection is available online at bhldn.com and in select stores starting August 24, 2020. To see store availability or book a gown shopping appointment, please visit bhldn.com/stores.

About BHLDN

Brought to you by Anthropologie, BHLDN caters to the bride in search of unusually beautiful things. We focus specifically on weddings with curated collections of heirloom-quality bridal gowns, mix-and-match bridesmaid dresses, and festive party looks, plus accessories, décor, and more. A new Plus collection joins our collaborations with top designers like Hayley Paige, Jenny Yoo, Watters, and Tadashi Shoji in bringing exclusive gowns to every BHLDN bride. One-on-one shopping consultations are available at 21 BHLDN locations, by virtual appointment, and via email. Shop the full collection and learn more at bhldn.com.

