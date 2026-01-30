BHM 2025 Tax Reporting Information For 2025 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. announced today that the income tax treatment for 2025 dividends on the Company's common stock and preferred stock is as follows:

2025 REPORTING INFORMATION (FORM 1099) – DIVIDENDS

The income tax treatment for 2025 dividends for Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.'s Class A common stock, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BHM, and Class C common stock, are as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Class A Common Stock, CUSIP #09631H100, and Class C Common Stock:

Class A & C Common Stock





















Record Date Payable Date Distribution Rate Per Share Ordinary Dividend Rate Non-Dividend Rate Total Capital Gains Rate Total













3/25/2025 4/4/2025 $ 0.125000 0.000000 % 100.000000 % 0.000000 % 100.000000 % 6/25/2025 7/3/2025 $ 0.125000 0.000000 % 100.000000 % 0.000000 % 100.000000 % 9/25/2025 10/3/2025 $ 0.125000 0.000000 % 100.000000 % 0.000000 % 100.000000 %











































Series A Preferred Stock

The income tax treatment for 2025 dividends for Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.'s Series A Preferred Stock, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series A Preferred Stock CUSIP #s: 09631H209, 09631H308, 09631H506, 09631H605, 09631H704, 09631H803, 09631H886, 09631H878, 09631H860, 09631H852, 09631H845, 09631H837, 09631H829, 09631H811, 09631H795, 09631H787, 09631H779, 09631H761, 09631H753, 09631H746, 09631H738, 09631H720, 09631H712, 09631H696, 09631H688, 09631H670, 09631H662, 09631H654, 09631H647, 09631H639, 09631H621, 09631H613, 09631H597, 09631H589, 09631H571, 09631H563, 09631H555, 09631H548, 09631H530, 09631H522, 09631H514, 09631H498, 09631H480, 09631H472, 09631H464, 09631H456, 09631H449, 09631H431, 09631H423, 09631H415, 09631H399, 09631H381, 09631H373, 09631H365, 09631H357

The Series A Preferred Stock full monthly dividend rates are as follows:

Series A Preferred Stock











Record Date Payable Date Distribution Rate Per Share Ordinary Dividend Rate Non-Dividend Rate Total Capital Gains Rate Total





























12/24/2024 1/3/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



1/24/2025 2/5/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



2/25/2025 3/5/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



3/25/2025 4/4/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



4/25/2025 5/5/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



5/23/2025 6/5/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



6/25/2025 7/3/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



7/25/2025 8/5/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



8/25/2025 9/5/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



9/25/2025 10/3/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



10/24/2025 11/5/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



11/25/2025 12/5/2025 $ 0.135417 53.260649 % 28.650536 % 18.088815 % 100.00 %



























































The capital gains rate, Section 199A, and Section 897 information for the Series A Preferred stock full monthly rates are summarized below.

Series A Preferred Stock











Capital Gain Breakdown Section 199A Dividends (% of Ordinary Dividends) Section 897 Dividends (% of Ordinary Dividends)





20% Rate Gain Section 1250 Gain Total Capital Gain Sect. 897 % of Capital Gains























73.309800 % 26.690200 % 100.00 % 81.982981 % 3.541298 % 100.00 %





Dividend amounts shown above are for the full month in which the record date occurs. The dividend above includes the Series A Preferred Dividend and the Series A Preferred Enhanced Special Dividend, as applicable. Certain shares issued during the month received a pro-rated dividend amount that is less than the dividend amount shown. The classification for federal income taxes remains the same.

