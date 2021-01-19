BHMS Investments, LP Closes Fund II & Bolsters Team with Key Hires

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BHMS Investments, LP ("BHMS"), a private investment firm focused on the North American middle market, announced the closing of BHMS Investments Fund II, LP ("Fund II") with $155 million of capital commitments. Consistent with its previous fund, BHMS will invest in a wide variety of control and structured equity opportunities with a predominant focus on Business & Insurance Services. Led by the firm's two Managing Partners – Kevin Angelis & Robert Salamon – BHMS will continue its concentrated, high engagement approach in partnering with successful founders and business owners.

In conjunction with Fund II, BHMS bolstered its team with several key hires including Michael Stellwagen, Blake Geoffrion and Jeffrey Michael. Mike joined BHMS as its Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director, while Blake and Jeff joined the firm's business development team. Specifically, Blake joined BHMS as a Managing Director and will lead the firm's business development efforts.

Kevin Angelis, Co-Managing Partner of BHMS, said, "We are excited to take this next step as a firm with the closing of Fund II and believe Mike, Blake and Jeff will be important contributors to BHMS' continued success. While we have grown as a firm, our differentiated approach to investing in the middle market remains steadfast – we look forward to continuing to work alongside best-in-class founders and management teams to develop preeminent platforms and help drive significant value creation."

BHMS expanded its investor base in Fund II with the addition of several leading global endowments, foundations, institutions and family offices. Robert Salamon, Co-Managing Partner of BHMS, said, "We greatly appreciate the confidence and support of our investors, which has helped us facilitate enduring value within our portfolio companies. We look forward to embarking on another successful partnership together."

