BHMS Investments, LP Closes Fund III With $300 Million of Committed Capital

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BHMS Investments, LP ("BHMS"), a private investment firm focused on the North American middle market, is pleased to announce the closing of BHMS Investments Fund III, LP ("Fund III") at its hard cap of $300 million on July 1.

Due to the strong support of its returning investor base alongside the onboarding of several new prominent investors, Fund III was able to reach its closing in under two months. Co-Founders, Kevin Angelis and Robert Salamon are very grateful for the support and partnership of BHMS investors, portfolio companies and employees.

BHMS will continue its concentrated, high engagement approach in partnering with founders and business owners and is seeking to invest $25 – $100 million of equity in platforms within the Business & Financial Services sectors.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP acted as fund counsel.

About BHMS:

BHMS Investments, LP is a private investment firm focused on the North American middle market. The firm was founded in 2010 and is based in Westport, CT. BHMS invests in a wide variety of control and structured equity opportunities ranging from aggregation strategies to conventional leveraged buyouts to companies in financial distress. The firm focuses on industries in which it has deep experience and relationships including Business & Financial Services.

