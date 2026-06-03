BHOF Applauds U.S. Senate Resolution to Raise Osteoporosis Awareness

Resolution Signals Support for Action to Improve Bone Health

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) applauds the introduction of legislation in the United States Senate to raise awareness about osteoporosis, a chronic disease that impacts 54 million Americans yet often goes undiagnosed and untreated. The bill, Senate Resolution 744, calls for greater public and health professional education about bone health and designates May as "Osteoporosis Prevention and Awareness Month." BHOF commends and thanks long-time bone health champion Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) for her leadership on the bill.

"Osteoporosis is often called the silent disease because often you don't know you have it until you suffer a fracture," said Claire Gill, CEO of the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation. "Greater awareness can make a real difference in reducing the huge toll that osteoporosis takes on individuals and the nation, and this resolution demonstrates support from Congress in making this happen. We want to thank and commend Senator Collins for her long-time leadership on behalf of better health care for those with osteoporosis."

"Osteoporosis poses a serious public health risk, with tens of millions of Americans living with the disease or at increased risk due to low bone mass, often without knowing it," said Senator Susan Collins. "This resolution will help raise awareness about the importance of bone health and early diagnosis, and I thank the BHOF for its support of this resolution and continued work to prevent osteoporosis and assist Americans living with this disease."

Senate Resolution 744 calls out the startling toll of osteoporosis and calls for action. Below are excerpts from the bill:

"Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) designates May 2026 as "Osteoporosis Prevention and Awareness Month";

(2) affirms the dedication of the Senate to raising awareness among the public and health professionals about the importance of bone health throughout a person's lifespan and steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of osteoporotic fractures; and reducing the toll that osteoporosis and osteoporotic fractures take on individuals, the United States, and taxpayers; and

(3) commends the dedication of the States, localities, family members, friends, organizations, volunteers, researchers, and caregivers across the United States who are working to raise awareness about bone health and osteoporosis, provide optimal care for those with osteoporosis, and reduce the toll osteoporosis takes on the United States."

BHOF calls on other U.S. Senators to sponsor S.Res. 744 to show their support for improving bone health policy and reducing the toll that osteoporosis takes on families across the nation.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation, is the leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, promoting strong bones for life and reducing human suffering through programs of public and clinician awareness, education, advocacy and research. Established in 1984, BHOF is the nation's largest health organization dedicated to osteoporosis and bone health. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

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SOURCE Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation