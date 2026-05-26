Dr. Shannon Carpenter Honored With the 2026 Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award

ARLINGTON, Va., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) has awarded Shannon Carpenter, M.D. the 2026 Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award. This award recognizes healthcare professionals who are instrumental in improving osteoporosis care and raising community awareness about bone health.

Dr. Carpenter is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with specialized expertise in metabolic bone disease. She is the founder and medical director of The Bone Health Clinic, the first standalone, prevention-focused bone health practice in the Kansas City region. Her approach emphasizes prevention and early detection rather than reactive treatment after fractures. Through The Bone Health Clinic, she has helped fill a critical gap in osteoporosis care by creating a model for integrated patient management and education.

Dr. Carpenter has shown strong leadership in public awareness and advocacy through the launch of the Demand the Scan campaign, which encourages women to obtain a DXA scan at the time of their first mammogram to help identify osteoporosis risk earlier. In addition, she has contributed to clinician and patient education through national speaking engagements and peer education initiatives. Her work within the Veterans Affairs healthcare system further highlights her commitment to improving bone health care for complex and often underserved patient populations.

"We are honored to recognize Dr. Carpenter with the Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award," said Claire Gill, CEO of BHOF. "Through her leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to prevention-focused osteoporosis care, Dr. Carpenter is advancing patient outcomes, elevating awareness of early detection, and helping shape a stronger future for bone health."

The Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award was established in 2024 in honor of Dr. Gagel's distinguished medical career and longstanding service to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation. His dedication to patient care and his leadership as a BHOF board member and officer for more than 15 years exemplify the spirit of this award, which recognizes healthcare professionals who make a lasting impact on osteoporosis care and community awareness.

For more information about the award and the nomination process, visit https://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/awards.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation, is the leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, promoting strong bones for life and reducing human suffering through programs of public and clinician awareness, education, advocacy and research. Established in 1984, BHOF is the nation's largest health organization dedicated to osteoporosis and bone health. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

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SOURCE Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation