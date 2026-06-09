Thirty-Three States Take Action to Combat Osteoporosis During May as Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month

ARLINGTON, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) announced today that 33 states have taken steps through legislation and executive actions to tackle the costly and growing problem of osteoporosis declaring May 2026 as Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month. The states responded to a nationwide effort launched by the BHOF to share information about this debilitating disease that impacts some 54 million Americans and costs the nation over $57 billion a year. The Milliman Research Report: Medicare Cost of Osteoporotic Fractures: The Clinical and Cost Burden of Fractures Associated with Osteoporosis provides detailed reports for all 50 states on the incidence of osteoporotic fractures, their healthcare impact, and Medicare costs. The report was commissioned by BHOF. It finds that 1.8 million Americans on Medicare suffered over 2 million fractures and total national costs of osteoporotic fractures will rise to over $95 billion by 2030 as our population ages.

"We need to prioritize our bone health as a critical step in maintaining good health throughout our lives," said Claire Gill, CEO, BHOF. "Half of all women and one quarter of all men over the age of 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis in their lifetime. Osteoporosis can lead to debilitating fractures and even death. These fractures can be prevented, and we appreciate the state policy leaders who are making their citizens aware about this disease and how to prevent it."

BHOF commends the following states for taking legislative or gubernatorial action on osteoporosis. A copy of each individual state proclamation can be found here.

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

There are simple steps that all people and their elected officials can take to strengthen bone health and reduce the burden of osteoporosis at the local and national level. This year, our theme is Building Better Bones Together. Bone health is a lifelong journey, but it isn't one we have to take alone. It is built through the meals we share, the ways in which we stay active (often with others), and the support systems that keep us moving forward. These messages can be found on BHOF's website: https://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/awareness-month.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation)

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through awareness, education, advocacy, and research programs. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit http://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org

Media Contact:

Carina May

[email protected]

703-740-1764

SOURCE Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation