BHPH.com Launches New Website for Used Car Industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BHPH.com launched with a consortium of content and partners intent on providing knowledge and solving problems faced by Buy Here Pay Here used car dealerships.

"BHPH.com is a single resource for Buy-Here-Pay-Here used car dealers," said Jonathan Hedy, one of the partners featured on the site. "Whether new to the industry or an experienced professional, BHPH.com features partners with a proven record of results and service. The website also features news, tips, and articles from industry experts. We anticipate BHPH.com will be the primary resource BHPH professionals use to help them grow and prosper."

BHPH.com groups trusted partners into four categories: Software, technology, capital and management. Within each category, solutions include Dealer Management Software, CRM software, GPS and starter interrupt companies, payment processing services, underwriting tools, consultants such as accounting firms and twenty groups, and legal resources to help with compliance. BHPH.com also features industry news and articles written by experts in the Buy Here Pay Here industry, specifically targeting laws, regulations, and best practices for success. The site is free to use, and no registration is required.

For more information about BHPH.com, please email General Inquiries to [email protected]

