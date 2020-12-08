BH&RI New Athens Clinic Serves the Eastern U.S.

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mary Kay Ross announced today the opening of the second Brain Health & Research Institute's U.S. location, a full service Clinic in the Athens, Georgia suburb of Watkinsville. Dr. Ross founded BH&RI with Dr. Lee Hood of the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB). Prior to her original BH&RI Clinic in Seattle, Dr. Ross created a successful Functional Medicine Clinic in Savannah, GA. BH&RI specializes in all aspects of dementia, with a remarkable track record in the medically and scientifically measurable reduction or elimination of the symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, ALS, and other common dementias.

Dr. Ross, her bi-coastal staff and consulting ISB scientists regard each patient's challenges as a personal opportunity for healing. They meet every two weeks for a "Brain Board" conference, where patients needs are investigated and researched case by case. The Institute for Systems Biology, from its Seattle base, has 200 scientists engaged in all aspects of computational biology, and partners with BH&RI on research, randomized trials and data sharing.

ISB President Dr. Jim Heath commented, "We are delighted that Dr. Ross has expanded beyond Seattle, and that an RN with the experience of Kathy Stewart has joined her staff as Cognitive Case Manager. BH&RI is a forward-looking example of the best of modern medicine." Dr. Ross will travel frequently between the BH&RI Clinic locations.

Located at 3 North Main Street in Watkinsville, the BH&RI Athens Clinic opened for full operation (subject to pandemic regulations) on Monday, December 7. Converted from use as a law firm, the new Clinic's trained medical staff is in place, while the nationally regarded BH&RI Protocol will remain the center of the Ross practice. Stephen Ross will continue to serve as COO. Notes Dr. Ross, "We have many Eastern and Southern U.S. and European patients who had to travel to Seattle, and a Clinic in the Athens area solves travel and timing issues for them. This is exciting for us, and brings contemporary brain health techniques to underserved areas."

Aegis Living's Vice President of Nursing and Care, RN Kathy Stewart, has joined the Brain Health & Research Institute, the Seattle based dementia specialist and clinical operation, effective January 1, 2021. She will serve as BH&RI's Cognitive Case Manager, working with the entirety of the BH&RI international patient population under the direction of BH&RI founder Dr. Mary Kay Ross.

"Kathy Stewart is a very gifted nurse, health administrator and deeply knowledgeable Case Manager," said Dr. Ross, a nationally known expert in progressive dementia therapies, and creator of the BH&RI Protocol, an outstanding success in Alzheimer's symptom reduction and reversal. "Kathy brings great experience and attitude to our expanding Clinical and Research efforts," Ross continued, "and we are thrilled to have her join our team."

Stewart is author of the popular book "Mom's Losing Her Memory; I'm Losing My Mind," which helps families and loved ones cope with the tribulations of advancing dementias. She has served in senior positions at George Washington University Medical Center, in Washington D.C., and at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Stewart will contribute to the research program conducted BH&RI and the Institute for Systems Biology. ISB is a renowned non-profit biomedical research center, co-founded by genomics pioneer Dr. Lee Hood, and helmed by Dr. James Heath.

Kathy Stewart, RN and BSC, graduated from the University of Indiana and began her professional career at the Indiana University Medical Center.

