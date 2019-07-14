BHS, Inc. Releases Exclusive Mobile App for Dealers and End-Users

ST. LOUIS, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BHS, Inc., a leading manufacturer of material handling equipment, battery room solutions, and electrical equipment, has joined the app revolution. The St. Louis-based company's new mobile app, BHS Optima, launches Jul. 14, and will be available for download from the Apple App Store, the Android Google Play Store, and the BHS website, https://na.bhs1.com/media-library/bhs-optima/.

"BHS Optima is really a one-stop shop for everything BHS," said Melissa Bowen of BHS Marketing. "Dealers can find all the sales tools they'll ever need in one place, while end-users can use the app to stay in contact with BHS Technical Support 24/7."

The app features an easy-to-use interface that guides users to resources for sales, service, and training on all BHS equipment, Bowen said. End-users will use BHS Optima to validate their warranties, complete planned maintenance schedules, and connect directly with BHS experts. Dealers will access site surveys, product galleries, videos, marketing resources, and other sales tools.

"The line between dealer tools and end-user resources is a thin one," Bowen said. "Sometimes an end-user will want to browse product videos, and dealers may handle maintenance reports. We built this app to serve every BHS partner, whether they're in our dealer network or an end-use application."

Users of BHS Optima can do everything from sign up for a BHS Service School Session to submit planned maintenance inspection reports — all in one place. When users need a direct line to BHS Technical Support, they can click a button to place a call, send an email, and connect 24/7.

"Most of these resources were already available, but you had to know where to look," Bowen said. "With BHS Optima, dealers and end-users have everything they need to optimize BHS equipment directly on their phones or tablets. Like everything we do, ultimately, this app is designed to boost efficiency and help our partners improve productivity and profitability."

About BHS, Inc.

BHS, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of custom warehouse solutions and material handling equipment based in St. Louis, MO, USA. The company tailors its industry-leading products to customer specifications, focusing on enhancing ergonomics and productivity while providing a complete set of solutions for clients in a variety of industries. Please visit http://www.bhs1.com/ for more information.

