BHS Welcomes Regional Director of Customer Solutions

BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BHS today announced that Melanie DuPon has joined the company as Regional Director of Customer Solutions out of its Raleigh, North Carolina office.

Ms. DuPon was previously with Beacon Health Options for over 17 years. Under DuPon's guidance, two of her clients were recipients of the EASNA Excellence Award. This award is given to organizations that "showcase the excellence, innovation and impact of Employee Assistance Programs in the workplace."

Ms. DuPon brings to BHS a strong record in helping companies improve access to behavioral health support and care integration. As Regional Director of Customer Solutions, DuPon will be responsible for:

Consulting with our customers and developing solutions for improving mental health and/or managing related behavioral risks in the workplace

Analyzing program impact on employee lives and the return on value (ROV) for the workplace improvements in safety, productivity and engagement in the workplace

Overseeing our account management team to provide innovative workplace solutions and ensure expectations are exceeded

"More than ever, organizations are concerned about the emotional well-being of their team members and want compassionate experts to help individuals access behavioral health support," says Ms. DuPon. "What sets BHS apart is how they support the organization's leaders and team members from the very first conversation. I am excited to be part of a team where I can apply my quality outcomes and management experience to continue to support the legacy of excellence at BHS."

"We are very excited to welcome Melanie to the BHS leadership team to support our concierge-style approach to behavioral health support and access to qualified, available and affordable care," says Dawn Motovidlak, President and CEO of BHS. "Along with supporting our growth strategy, her expertise helping companies execute strategies to improve their organizational performance outcomes will further BHS' goal of providing extraordinary experiences for our customers and bettering the lives of the people we support."

Since 1991, Ms. DuPon has worked in the health care industry in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, applying health and social policy to real-life settings. She received her bachelor's degree from Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario and her master's degree in public policy from Johns Hopkins University.

About BHS: For over 35 years, BHS has transformed organizations by empowering individuals to achieve their fullest potential. BHS is a privately held, 100% women-owned, stand-alone provider of comprehensive behavioral health and well-being solutions that improve the culture, performance and profitability of organizations by improving the health, productivity and safety of its people. BHS is committed to delivering on our promises and exceeding our customer's expectations as a workforce performance partner. For more information, visit us at www.BHSonline.com.

For media inquiries, contact Nick Koscielniak at 443-738-0138 or 226123@email4pr.com.

SOURCE BHS

Related Links

http://www.bhsonline.com/

