BHX 1031 Exchange Experiences Increased 1031 Exchange Volume since Implementing Exchange Manager ProSM

BHX 1031 Exchange implemented the patented 1031 exchange workflow technology, Exchange Manager ProSM by Accruit, in mid-January 2022 and has seen a 50% increase in 1031 exchange volume.

DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHX 1031 Exchange, an independent Qualified Intermediary (QI) has seen a 50% increase in 1031 Exchange volume and at least a 50% reduction in laborious exchange processes since implementing Exchange Manager ProSM. Exchange Manager ProSM, a patented technology solution for 1031 exchanges, features autogenerated exchange agreements, assignments, and notifications. The cloud-based system allows for access to all 1031 exchange data, documents, and reports 24/7 from any device.

BHX 1031 Exchange's CEO and Founder, Brad Horton, implemented Exchange Manager ProSM after outgrowing his original cumbersome software that required photocopying documents, manila file storage and manual, time-consuming tasks for each exchange. Brad stated that implementing Exchange Manager ProSM was, "one of the better decisions" he ever made. The digital solution eliminates paper processes and the need for storing paper files.