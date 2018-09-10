Bi-Partisan Coalition Created to Ban Assault Weapons in Florida

Both organizations believe that banning assault weapons is not a Democratic or Republican issue. AFGSN and BAWN will work within their respective legal structures to make the case that banning assault weapons is a human issue critical to building a safer Florida.

Ambassador Al Hoffman, founder of AFGSN, said, "Our collaboration with BAWN is a natural progression for AFGSN." He continued, "We are still dedicated to passing the six common-sense gun reform principles our organization was founded on, but by working alongside BAWN, we have the opportunity to make our own state safer first. This is a critical step to protecting future generations of Floridians."

As a 501(c)(4), AFGSN will focus on educating and informing all Florida residents on the importance of banning assault weapons.

BAWN, the Florida political committee primarily comprised of family members of victims of mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Pulse, is actively working towards a state constitutional amendment to ban assault weapons in Florida. BAWN must gather 766,200 petition signatures from registered Florida voters in order to place the amendment on Florida's 2020 general election ballot. Once on the ballot, a Florida constitutional amendment must gain 60 percent of the vote to become law.

Gail Schwartz, Chairman of BAWN, and the aunt of Alex Schachter who was murdered at Parkland, said, "The BAWN and AFGSN partnership is a powerful step toward improving safety in our schools and our communities. My nephew's life, and the lives of so many others, was cut short by a weapon designed for the military. The assault rifle, and its ability to fire approximately one hundred rounds a minute, can be purchased legally with no proof of training, no background check, and no regulations what so ever. Our goal is to take military style firearms off the shelves thus saving the lives of innocent people."

AFGSN and BAWN will work to raise awareness by encouraging Florida community members, elected officials and business leaders from both sides of the aisle to put politics aside and do what is right for our state. Florida has already shown it can be a leader in the greater gun reform conversation as demonstrated by the recent passage of unprecedented gun reform legislation. Together, through collaboration, AFGSN and BAWN will continue to drive Florida's gun laws forward to promote a safer future for all.

About Americans for Gun Safety Now (AFGSN)

Americans for Gun Safety Now! is a committed group of people representing a wide variety of stakeholders – from the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre and other mass shootings across the nation, to our elected officials, political donors and grassroots organizations – who believe that it is time that we finally come together to create a national strategy for bringing about real reform, protections and changes to our nation's gun laws. Link here to learn more about Americans for Gun Safety Now! The organization is a registered 501(c)(4), and its primary purpose is educating and promoting meaningful gun reform.

About Ban Assault Weapons Now (BAWN)

BAWN, a Florida political committee primarily comprised of family members of victims of mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Pulse, is actively working towards a state constitutional amendment to ban assault weapons in Florida. BAWN must gather 766,200 petition signatures from registered Florida voters in order to place the amendment on Florida's 2020 general election ballot. For more information, visit BAWNFL.org.

SOURCE Americans for Gun Safety Now!