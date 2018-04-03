BI WORLDWIDE acquires Bunchball, strengthening its next generation gamification technology

Gary Hansen, COO, BI WORLDWIDE, shared, "We are excited to join forces with the successful team at Bunchball, the company that founded the gamification industry. By integrating their proven, patented gamification technology, we bring unmatched flexibility to the market."

The Bunchball suite of solutions starts with data-driven guidance to motivate sales teams, enhance channel strategy and boost employee collaboration. Powered by game mechanics, companies find success by recognizing and rewarding employees and partners when they engage in high-value activities that have a bottom-line impact. This includes visual feedback such as progress bars, badging, team points and leader boards as well as learning challenges, sales competitions and social activity. People are generally inspired by competition. Bunchball's applications tap into the human element to deliver a positive ROI.

"Today's announcement creates the industry's first comprehensive suite of motivation, engagement and performance solutions," said Joe Fisher, CEO of Bunchball. "Companies now have a sustainable and proven way to drive performance while creating an ideal, productive experience for sales teams, channel partners and employees. Together, our companies are uniquely positioned to help large enterprises drive action, gain insights and achieve strong business results."

About BI WORLDWIDE

At BI WORLDWIDE, we inspire people and deliver measurable business results. Inspired employees solve problems and create value. Inspired salespeople take risks and seize opportunity. And inspired channel partners and customers choose your brand every time. We work with great companies around the globe who know that extraordinary results can only be achieved when their business is energized by the people who make it happen. Learn more at biworldwide.com.

About Bunchball

Bunchball combines behavioral economics, big data and gamification to inspire loyalty that lasts. Bunchball founder Rajat Paharia launched the gamification industry in 2007 with the introduction of Bunchball Nitro, the first technology platform to integrate game mechanics into non-game digital experiences. Since then, millions of people have completed more than five billion challenges powered by Bunchball. Bunchball has proven that effective gamification can create measurable ROI and business value.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bi-worldwide-acquires-bunchball-strengthening-its-next-generation-gamification-technology-300623825.html

SOURCE BI WORLDWIDE

Related Links

http://www.biworldwide.com

