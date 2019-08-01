BIA Opens Entries for 2019 Brick in Architecture Awards

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has opened its entries for the 2019 Brick in Architecture Awards—now celebrating 30 years as the nation's leading architectural design competition featuring fired-clay brick. Entries are due by Oct. 31.

With a history of stunning, innovative and unusual design, all submissions must use clay brick as the project's primary building material.

"We're excited to showcase outstanding design that demonstrates brick's virtually unlimited aesthetic freedom and sustainability," said BIA President Ray Leonhard.

As the competition rules state, entrants must be either an architect or designer employed by an architectural, design-build or landscaping design firm. Any design team member may serve as the submitting architect and all team members who substantially contributed must be credited on the submission form.

Entries will be judged by peers in December with Best in Class, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners announced in January 2020.

Eligible projects include any work of architecture completed since January 1, 2014 in which new clay brick products comprise the predominant exterior building or paving material (over 50 percent) including: face or hollow brick, building brick, thin brick, paving brick, glazed brick, structural glazed facing tile, new clay brick products in special shapes and/or a combination of any of these aforementioned units.

Entries must be submitted online in one or more of these categories:

Commercial Education – K-12 Education - Colleges & Universities (Higher Education) * Residential – Single Family Residential – Multi-Family Paving & Landscape Projects Historic Renovation** International (If project is located outside of the U.S., Canada or a U.S. Territory, it must be entered in this category)

* Includes residence halls & academic/administrative buildings **This does not need to meet the 50% or more new brick requirement but must have 50% or more brick renovated on the project.

BIA will publicize all winning projects through online promotions, press releases, a hosted winners brochure on Hanley Wood's website for 12 months and all submitted projects will be posted to BIA's online Photo Gallery.

Questions: Tricia Mauer: tmauer@bia.org.

Founded in 1934, BIA is the nationally recognized authority on clay brick construction representing the nation's distributors and manufacturers of clay brick and suppliers of related products. http://www.gobrick.com. / 703-620-0010.

SOURCE Brick Industry Association