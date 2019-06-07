BIAC Broadband USA Inc. A Data Center Lift to Handle Over-Sized Loads

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center aisle space is getting tighter. Devices are getting bigger and heavier causing technicians to suffer injuries when lifting them manually.

RL600RS Data Center Lift Hi Ratio Gearing Allows Anyone To lift A 650 Pound Load.

The radical new design of the RackLift 600RS manual lifter deals with both issues. Navigating narrow aisles is easily accomplished due to its tower-style design and modest 28-inch square footprint. One technician can safely lift communication devices such as switches, blade servers and cooling units weighing up to 650 lbs. If done by hand it would require using three or four technicians, all of whom would risk injury.

The big innovation is the new "open back design" that provides three major advantages:

Loads can be centered and balanced on the lift table during transport. Transporting long servers in tight data center aisles can be done "in line" as opposed to perpendicular to the aisle, unlike the competitors. The bidirectional lift table glides on stainless steel bearings in both directions for greater convenience and ease.

The front-loading lift table extends 24 inches into the rack to facilitate easier installations. Our competitors travel is only six inches requiting heavy loads to be dragged into place.

According to Vonda Thompson, President at BIAC Broadband USA, Inc., "Feedback about the new design has been very positive. Operators with multiple locations now have the opportunity to conserve budgets with a more affordable and practical manual alternative. The safety benefits of the RackLift 600RS reduces the risk of grievances arising from unsafe working conditions."

RackLift 600RS is a product driven by customer feedback and is part of BIAC Broadband USA, Inc.'s commitment to deliver simple, practical solutions for the industry's needs. For a specification sheet, demo video and more details visit www.RackLift.com.

Founded in 2005, BIAC Broadband USA, Inc. is a Delaware Corporation, led by 30+ year veterans of CATV, WAN and Data Center end-to-end engineering and operation.

