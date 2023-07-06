BIÂN Unveils 2023 Expansion

News provided by

BIÂN

06 Jul, 2023, 11:03 ET

Chicago's Premier Luxury Wellness Club Grows In Square Footage, Memberships, Co-working and Offerings

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIÂN, Chicago's premier luxury health and wellness club, is thrilled to unveil its expansion, which includes the addition of not only more physical space, including an elevated co-working experience, but new community offerings and expanded services for its rapidly growing membership.

BIÂN's new additional 9,000 square feet of club space were designed to accommodate its members' health, work and social habits in a post-pandemic world. The expansion includes additional elevated co-working areas for the new paradigm of flexible work and play, small private rooms for calls, and large conference rooms for members. To grow its social and dining offerings, BIÂN also now features a new lounge, formal dining space, private event space, and an expanded kitchen. An addition of two new studios, private training, yoga, and meditation spaces, and two ancillary locker rooms will support expanded fitness options.

The expansion of the physical space allows the club's membership to grow, and the member experience to continue to evolve. The service programming at BIÂN will also continue to develop, with enhanced offerings such as integrative executive physicals, physical therapy, expanded member events, BIÂN beauty services for non-members, and thought leadership sessions and seminars with the team of Doctors and Wellness Leaders for groups and corporate teams. "I believe that the world is ready and receptive to the fact that well-being is a necessary priority in all arenas - personally, professionally, and everything in between - as it is all interconnected in order to live a joyful and vital existence," says BIÂN Co-Founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Mar Soraparu.

"We will never remain static in our offerings. Rather, we will continue to thoughtfully add and evolve our options to fully support our community and our goal of leading in a new paradigm of wellness and living well. Our foundation is strong, our leaders are experienced, and our focus remains on constant improvement and elevation in all aspects of BIÂN" says Joe Fisher, BIÂN Co-Founder & CEO.

With this expansion, BIÂN continues to trailblaze in the luxury health and wellness space, offering its members the best in fitness, wellness, beauty, and business – all in an effort to help enhance their wellbeing and work/life balance from one luxurious location.

ABOUT BIÂN
BIÂN is a Private Club – for your well-being. In one collaborative ecosystem, BIÂN creates a hyper-individualized and social-based environment for members to live a vital life - focusing on physical, emotional, mental, medical, and social health.
www.livebian.com
@livebian

SOURCE BIÂN

Also from this source

BIÂN BEAUTY, CHICAGO'S MOST ELEVATED MEDSPA, NOW AVAILABLE WITHOUT A BIÂN CLUB MEMBERSHIP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.