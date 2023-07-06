BIÂN Unveils 2023 Expansion

Chicago's Premier Luxury Wellness Club Grows In Square Footage, Memberships, Co-working and Offerings

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIÂN, Chicago's premier luxury health and wellness club, is thrilled to unveil its expansion, which includes the addition of not only more physical space, including an elevated co-working experience, but new community offerings and expanded services for its rapidly growing membership.

BIÂN's new additional 9,000 square feet of club space were designed to accommodate its members' health, work and social habits in a post-pandemic world. The expansion includes additional elevated co-working areas for the new paradigm of flexible work and play, small private rooms for calls, and large conference rooms for members. To grow its social and dining offerings, BIÂN also now features a new lounge, formal dining space, private event space, and an expanded kitchen. An addition of two new studios, private training, yoga, and meditation spaces, and two ancillary locker rooms will support expanded fitness options.

The expansion of the physical space allows the club's membership to grow, and the member experience to continue to evolve. The service programming at BIÂN will also continue to develop, with enhanced offerings such as integrative executive physicals, physical therapy, expanded member events, BIÂN beauty services for non-members, and thought leadership sessions and seminars with the team of Doctors and Wellness Leaders for groups and corporate teams. "I believe that the world is ready and receptive to the fact that well-being is a necessary priority in all arenas - personally, professionally, and everything in between - as it is all interconnected in order to live a joyful and vital existence," says BIÂN Co-Founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Mar Soraparu.

"We will never remain static in our offerings. Rather, we will continue to thoughtfully add and evolve our options to fully support our community and our goal of leading in a new paradigm of wellness and living well. Our foundation is strong, our leaders are experienced, and our focus remains on constant improvement and elevation in all aspects of BIÂN" says Joe Fisher, BIÂN Co-Founder & CEO.

With this expansion, BIÂN continues to trailblaze in the luxury health and wellness space, offering its members the best in fitness, wellness, beauty, and business – all in an effort to help enhance their wellbeing and work/life balance from one luxurious location.

