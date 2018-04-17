Bianca Salvo Named Recipient of Inaugural ChromaLuxe X Lucie Foundation Fine Art Scholarship

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaLuxe is pleased to announce that Bianca Salvo has been named the recipient of the 2018 ChromaLuxe X Lucie Foundation Scholarship. This is the first year of the scholarship which was open to both emerging and established photographers worldwide.

Salvo will receive a monetary reward of $3,000, three select images printed on ChromaLuxe aluminum, and will be included in the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Month of Photography Los Angeles Group Show. She was awarded the scholarship based on her project, The Universe Makers.

Bianca Salvo Bianca Salvo

"ChromaLuxe would like to congratulate Bianca Salvo on winning the inaugural ChromaLuxe X Lucie Foundation Scholarship," said Steve Flores, Global Brand Manager for ChromaLuxe. "The support of fine art photography is at the core of our business and we are thrilled to have partnered with the Lucie Foundation on this scholarship."

Bianca Salvo is an Italian visual artist living and working between Italy and South America. She received her MA in Fine Art Photography in 2012 from the London College of Communication in London and previous to that she graduated in 2010 from a BA in Photography and Visual Arts at the Istituto Europeo di Design in Milan. From 2013 to 2017 she was a lecturer in Creative Research in Photography at the Istituto Europeo di Design in Milan.

The scholarship received more than 200 worldwide submissions. Each submission was required to include a project proposal, one-page biography, and twenty digital images. Jurors for the scholarship included:

Eve Schillo

Assistant Curator, Wallis Annenberg Photography Department

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Paul Martineau

Associate Curator, Department of Photographs

J. Paul Getty Museum

Federica Chiocchetti

Founder & Director

The Photocaptionist

"ChromaLuxe has become a valuable partner to the Lucie Foundation and to the field of fine art photography," said Cat Jimenez, Executive Director of the Lucie Foundation. "This scholarship is just another way ChromaLuxe has proved its commitment to fine art photography. Congratulations to Bianca Salvo in winning this prestigious scholarship."

Salvo's winning work, The Universe Makers, can be seen at the following link: http://grantpad.com/user/view/ChromaLuxe-X-Lucie-Foundation-Fine-Art-Scholarship/15226

About ChromaLuxe

ChromaLuxe is the global manufacturer of premium print media, supplying high quality blank substrates for a variety of applications that require superb image quality and durability. All coatings and substrates are made in the USA with manufacturing and fabrication done in Louisville, KY. With additional locations in Belgium and Australia, ChromaLuxe serves its global customer base and provides products to more than 65 countries.

ChromaLuxe is an extension of Universal Woods, the world's leading manufacturer of hard surface sublimatable products and mezzanine decking. It is also a sister brand to Unisub, which provides the highest quality custom sublimatable products. To learn more about ChromaLuxe, please visit: ChromaLuxe.com. Connect with ChromaLuxe on Facebook (facebook.com/realchromaluxe), Instagram (instagram.com/realchromaluxe) and Twitter (twitter.com/realChromaLuxe).

Note: ChromaLuxe is a registered trademark of Universal Woods, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. ChromaLuxe disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

Contact:

Sara.Nicholson, ChromaLuxe

502-855-3227

193526@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bianca-salvo-named-recipient-of-inaugural-chromaluxe-x-lucie-foundation-fine-art-scholarship-300631271.html

SOURCE ChromaLuxe

Related Links

http://chromaluxe.com

