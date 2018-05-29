Bianchi PR and Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) Elect C.L. Conroy as President

At the Toronto meeting, attended by members from more than 31 regions from around the globe, PRGN members elected C.L. Conroy, president and CEO of Miami, Florida-based The Conroy Martinez Group as its 26th president to lead the worldwide network of 51 independently owned firms for the next 12 months. Christina Rytter, managing director and founder of Copenhagen, Denmark-based Scandinavian Communications, assumes the role of immediate past president and chair of the Advisory Board. Other officers named include: President-elect Aaron Blank, president/CEO of Seattle-based The Fearey Group, Secretary Leeza Hoyt, president of Los Angeles-based The Hoyt Organization and Sean Dowdall, General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of San Francisco-based Landis Communications, Inc., who will serve as Treasurer.

"With 51 agencies on six continents, the network is as strong as ever," said Conroy. "We are excited to offer multi-disciplinary firms in practically every corner of the world helping our clients have a global footprint where ever they need it."

Founded in 1992 by a group of visionary public relations leaders, with more than $101 million in revenues and approximately 1,000 professionals in 51 locations, PRGN is one of the world's largest international public relations networks.

"Bianchi PR has been a proud PRGN member since 2014," said James A. Bianchi, president of Bianchi PR. "Our partner agencies meet twice a year at our conferences. We have close, personal relationships with our 50 independent agency partners around the world that allow us to serve clients however and wherever they need."

PRGN partners meet twice a year in cities around the world. The next meeting will be held in October 2018 in Bucharest, Romania. Agency members are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide. Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN's local agency network can visit www.prgn.com for more information.

Independent agencies interested in joining the network can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information or email its membership chair, Lynn Erasmus, General Manager, HWB Communications at info@hwb.co.za.

About Bianchi Public Relations

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional service firms that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is perennially ranked among the top independent PR agencies based in Metro Detroit.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Accuride Corp., Adient, ATA National Title, BASF Automotive Coatings, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, KIRCO, Schaeffler Group, SRG Global and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with consulting firms and multiple industry trade organizations. For more information, visit http://www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

About Public Relations Global Network (PRGN)

Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million (US), PRGN is one of the world's largest international public relations networks. PRGN harnesses the resources of 51 independent public relations firms and more than 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com or on twitter at @PRGN.

