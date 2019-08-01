Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. Selected as PR Agency of Record by MTU America Inc., Part of Rolls-Royce

TROY, Mich., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTU America Inc., the North American regional headquarters of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and a technological leader in off-highway power and propulsion systems, has selected Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. as its public relations agency of record for the Americas.

Jennifer Riley, senior manager, marketing and communications, for MTU America, and James A. Bianchi, APR, president of Bianchi PR, made the announcement. Terms for the engagement were not disclosed.

"My team was impressed by Bianchi's B2B industrial experience and the investment they put into understanding our business for the initial pitch," said Riley. "We take that as a very positive indicator of the commitment and professionalism we can expect from them as our communications partner going forward."

As MTU America continues its transformation from an engine manufacturer to a supplier of integrated, environmentally friendly power solutions, Bianchi PR will help the company to share its story and elevate its brand and product awareness with public relations, media relations, technical writing, social media and trade show support. This work will cut across the wide array of sectors that MTU America serves, including marine, mining, construction, oil and gas, rail, agriculture and forestry, defense and power generation.

About MTU America Inc.

MTU America is a subsidiary of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany, a Rolls-Royce Group company. A technological leader in off-highway power and propulsion systems, MTU manufactures, sells and services diesel engines, power generation systems, microgrid systems, and hybrid energy and propulsion products throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean.

MTU 's core products can be found in a broad range of applications — from mine haul trucks, military vehicles and marine vessels to hospitals, data centers and universities. With a passion for performance and reliability, MTU offers first-class service and a tradition of excellence to customers all over the world.

For more than 100 years, the key to MTU's success has been its cutting-edge innovation. Its strong heritage in the diesel engine business includes not only Germany's MTU, but also North America's Detroit Diesel – two brands which dominated diesel engine engineering, innovation and manufacturing on their respective continents for most of the 20th Century.

About Bianchi PR

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional service firms that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is ranked among the top three independent PR agencies based in Metro Detroit, according to PRWeek's ranking of PR firms.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, BASF Refinish Coatings, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with automotive technology companies such as ZF / TRW and Valeo, as well as multiple consulting firms and industry trade organizations. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com/ or call 248-269-1122.

Bianchi PR is a member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international public relations networks. Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) platform to deliver targeted public relations and marketing campaigns in regions around the world. Founded in 1992 by a visionary group of public relations leaders, PRGN is one of the world's largest international public relations networks, with revenues of more than US $87 million. PRGN harnesses the resources and local expertise of 50 independent public relations firms and approximately 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at https://www.prgn.com/, on twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @publicrelationsglobalnetwork.

SOURCE Bianchi Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.bianchipr.com

