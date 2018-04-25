Bianchi Public Relations Named Among Top PR Firms in U.S. & U.S. Technology Sectors in PR Week 2018 Agency Rankings

The latest PRWeek rankings, released this week, showed Bianchi PR as #144 in its U.S. rankings and #56 in its Technology sector rankings for the U.S., based on 2017 revenues. In addition, Bianchi PR was the highest-ranking independent PR firm headquartered in metro Detroit in both PRWeek's U.S. and U.S. Technology categories for 2018.

(See PRWeek Agency Business Report Rankings here: https://bit.ly/2HlSX34)

These rankings follow similar recognition published recently by another PR industry trade publication, O'Dwyer's, which ranked Bianchi PR as #22 in the Midwest overall, #40 nationally among the top PR firms that specialize in technology and industrial PR, and the top Detroit area-based PR firm in its technology sector ranking (http://www.odwyerpr.com/pr_firm_rankings/hightech.htm).

About Bianchi PR

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional service firms that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is perennially ranked among the top independent PR agencies based in Metro Detroit.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Accuride Corp., Adient, ATA National Title, BASF Automotive Coatings, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, KIRCO, Schaeffler Group, SRG Global and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with consulting firms and multiple industry trade organizations. For more information, visit http://www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

Bianchi PR is a member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international PR networks. Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted PR campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million, PRGN harnesses the resources of more than 50 independent public relations firms and 900-plus communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com, on Twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @PublicRelationsGlobalNetwork.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bianchi-public-relations-named-among-top-pr-firms-in-us--us-technology-sectors-in-pr-week-2018-agency-rankings-300636167.html

SOURCE Bianchi Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.bianchipr.com

