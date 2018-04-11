Bianchi Public Relations Named to O'Dwyer's Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018

James A. Bianchi, APR, president of the Detroit area PR firm, made the announcement, saying: "We are blessed to work with, and have grown with, some of the top global suppliers in the automotive and mobility technology sector. This includes several clients that have been with us for two decades or more – which is quite a testament to our staff and their exemplary work."

The latest O'Dwyer's rankings showed Bianchi PR as #22 in the Midwest overall and ranked the firm as the top public relations agency that is headquartered in the Detroit area. http://www.odwyerpr.com/pr_firm_rankings/hightech.htm

In addition, the 2018 O'Dwyer's PR firm rankings placed Bianchi PR as #40 nationally among the top PR firms that specialize in technology and industrial PR, and showed Bianchi PR as the top Detroit area-based PR firm in this specialized technology sector ranking. http://www.odwyerpr.com/pr_firm_rankings/hightech.htm

O'Dwyer's (http://www.odwyerpr.com/), one of the most trusted and influential trade publications in the PR and marketing communications industry, has covered the public relations trade for nearly 50 years and operates the longest-running online daily news source for the sector.

About Bianchi PR

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional service firms that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is ranked among the top three independent PR agencies based in Metro Detroit, according to PRWeek's ranking of PR firms.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, BASF Automotive Coatings, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, KIRCO, Schaeffler Group, SRG Global and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with consulting firms and multiple industry trade organizations. For more information, visit http://www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

Bianchi PR is a member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international PR networks. Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted PR campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million, PRGN harnesses the resources of more than 50 independent public relations firms and 900-plus communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com, on Twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @PublicRelationsGlobalNetwork.

SOURCE Bianchi Public Relations

