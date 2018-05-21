Bianchi Public Relations Names Summer Interns

As public relations interns, LaPointe and Robert will gain professional experience working with Bianchi PR's clients. They will assist the Bianchi PR account teams with a variety of tasks including writing press releases, monitoring media, documenting and analyzing media coverage, creating media lists, conducting client research and developing social media content.

LaPointe is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations at Wayne State University (WSU). LaPointe has been active with WSU's Public Relations Student Society of America chapter and serves as head of social media for a local ice cream parlor. She is a member of the WSU dance team, where she also provides public relations support through development of news releases, executive biographies, feature stories and fact sheets. LaPointe expects to graduate from WSU in December 2019.

Robert attends Grand Valley State University (GVSU), where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations and advertising. Robert served on the executive board for GVSU's Public Relations Student Society of America chapter, where he maintained his chapter's website and blog. Robert also gained automotive experience by reporting on technology trends at the 2017 North American International Auto Show with a team of student journalists. His team's coverage of the event was published by Inc. He will graduate from GVSU in August 2018.

About Bianchi PR

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional service firms that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is perennially ranked among the top independent PR agencies based in Metro Detroit.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Accuride Corp., Adient, ATA National Title, BASF Automotive Coatings, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, KIRCO, Schaeffler Group, SRG Global and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with consulting firms and multiple industry trade organizations. For more information, visit http://www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

Bianchi PR is a member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international PR networks. Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted PR campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million, PRGN harnesses the resources of more than 51 independent public relations firms and more than 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com, on Twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @PublicRelationsGlobalNetwork.

