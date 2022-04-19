Bianchi Public Relations Ranked Among Top PR Firms in Automotive, Detroit & U.S. Rankings by O'Dwyer's

TROY, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. – a metro Detroit-based public relations (PR) agency with deep media relations and communications experience in the automotive and mobility technology sector – has again been named among the top independent PR firms in several categories by O'Dwyer's, a public relations trade publication long considered the "Bible" of the industry.

O'Dwyer's list showed Bianchi PR ranked among the top 10 nationally in the automotive / transportation sector and was one of only two Detroit-area-based PR agencies ranked in the top 25 nationally, based on 2021 billings in this mobility PR specialization.

Also, in the 2022 rankings, Bianchi PR rates as the #2 independent PR firm headquartered in the metro Detroit area, #25 among independent PR firms in the Midwest and #134 in its overall U.S. rankings.

The 2022 O'Dwyer's rankings are the publication's 53rd annual effort and were released in early April.

About Bianchi PR

Bianchi PR offers unmatched expertise in business-to-business public relations for automotive, commercial vehicle and mobility technology suppliers, including new entrants with enabling technologies for emobility, autonomous vehicles and connected vehicles.

Founded in 1992, Bianchi PR's team believes in helping innovators to make mobility, and the world, better: smarter, safer, cleaner, more efficient, more comfortable and more fun.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems/mtu brand, SAE International, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng.

The firm's experience also includes work with automotive technology companies such as ZF, TRW, Valeo and Ibeo Automotive Systems, as well as consulting firms and industry trade organizations such as the Automotive Industry Action Group, the Center for Automotive Research and the Steel Market Development Institute.

As the Detroit affiliate for the Public Relations Global Network , the firm also offers expert, on-the-ground PR support in all major markets around the world. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

