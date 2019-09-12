Bianchi Public Relations Welcomes Fall Intern

TROY, Mich., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathryn Lauro has joined Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. – a full-service business-to-business PR firm with special expertise in automotive suppliers and mobility technology – as an intern for the fall 2019 semester.

As the new public relations intern, Lauro will gain professional experience working with Bianchi PR clients. She will assist the Bianchi PR account teams with a variety of tasks, including writing press releases, monitoring media, preparing client briefing memos, creating media list and documenting media coverage.

Lauro attends Oakland University with an expected graduation date of December 2019. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication with a minor in public relations. Lauro previously worked at Magna International as a summer corporate communications intern. Her role included writing and producing the #MagnaNextGEN Intern Newsletter, and drafting press releases, executive biographies and video scripts. This experience has given Lauro professional insight to further her career within the automotive industry.

About Bianchi PR

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional service firms that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is perennially ranked among the top independent PR agencies based in Metro Detroit.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, BASF Automotive Refinish, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, KIRCO, MTU America Inc., Munro & Associates, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with technology companies, consulting firms and industry trade organizations. For more information, visit http://www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

To serve it clients on a worldwide basis, Bianchi PR is an active member in the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international PR networks. Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted PR campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million, PRGN harnesses the resources of more than 50 independent public relations firms and 900-plus communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com , on Twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @PublicRelationsGlobalNetwork .

SOURCE Bianchi Public Relations