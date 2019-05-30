Bianchi Public Relations Welcomes Johnson as Summer Intern

TROY, Mich., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shannel Johnson has joined Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. – a full-service business-to-business PR firm with special expertise in auto and mobility suppliers and professional service firms – as an intern for the summer 2019 semester.

As the new public relations intern, Johnson will gain professional experience working with Bianchi PR clients. She will assist with various tasks such as writing news releases, preparing client briefing memos, creating media lists, writing media advisories and conducting client research.

Johnson is pursuing a Bachelor of Applied Arts degree in integrated public relations at Central Michigan University, with a double minor in journalism and advertising. She recently became the PR director for Grand Central Magazine and has been a part of other organizations on campus such as PR Central and PRSSA. Johnson expects to graduate in May 2020.

About Bianchi PR

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional service firms that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is perennially ranked among the top independent PR agencies based in Metro Detroit.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, BASF Automotive Refinish, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, KIRCO, Munro & Associates, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with technology companies, consulting firms and industry trade organizations. For more information, visit http://www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

To serve its clients on a worldwide basis, Bianchi PR is an active member in the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international PR networks. Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted PR campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million, PRGN harnesses the resources of more than 50 independent public relations firms and 900-plus communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com, on Twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @PublicRelationsGlobalNetwork.

