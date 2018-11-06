Bianchi Public Relations Welcomes Winter Intern

TROY, Mich., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittany Woods has joined Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. — a full- service business-to-business PR firm with special expertise in professional service firms and auto suppliers — as an intern for the winter 2019 semester.

As the new public relations intern, Woods will gain professional experience working with Bianchi PR clients. She will assist the Bianchi PR account teams with a variety of tasks, including writing press releases, monitoring media, preparing client briefing memos, creating media lists, documenting media coverage and conducting client research.



Woods is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations at Wayne State University (WSU) with a minor in communication studies. She recently joined WSU's Society of Professional Journalists as the community relations officer and social media manager. She is also a former vice president of community relations for WSU's Public Relations Student Society of America. Woods is expected to graduate in April 2019.

About Bianchi PR

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional service firms that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is ranked among the top three independent PR agencies based in Metro Detroit, according to PRWeek's ranking of PR firms.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, BASF Automotive Coatings, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, KIRCO, Paul Eichenberg Strategic Consulting, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes previous work with automotive technology companies such as ZF / TRW and Valeo, as well as multiple consulting firms and industry trade organizations. For more information, visit http://www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

Bianchi PR is a member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international PR networks. Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted PR campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million, PRGN harnesses the resources of 50 independent public relations firms and 900-plus communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com , on Twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @PublicRelationsGlobalNetwork .

SOURCE Bianchi Public Relations