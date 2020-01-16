Bianchi Public Relations Welcomes Winter Intern

TROY, Mich., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily Dunnigan has joined Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. ̶ a full service business-to-business PR firm with special expertise in automotive suppliers and mobility technology ̶ as an intern for the winter 2020 semester.

As the new public relations intern, Dunnigan will gain professional experience and support the Bianchi PR team on a variety of projects. She will be working with Bianchi PR clients, developing news releases and advisories, monitoring media, preparing client briefing memos, preparing social media content, creating media lists and documenting media coverage.

Dunnigan currently attends Oakland University with an expected graduation date of May 2020. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication with a minor in public relations. Previously, Dunnigan worked at Walt Disney World, where she built interpersonal skills. Later, she worked at the Troy Community Coalition as a summer communication intern. Her responsibilities included writing and producing the coalition's monthly e-newsletter, creating promotional event media and publications, and organizing and coordinating events.

