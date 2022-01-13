Bianchi Public Relations Welcomes Winter Intern

TROY, Mich., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Rimmell has joined Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. ̶ a full service business-to-business PR firm with special expertise in automotive suppliers and mobility technology ̶ as an intern for the winter 2022 semester.

As the new public relations intern, Rimmell will gain experience and support the Bianchi PR team on a variety of projects. She will be working with clients while monitoring media coverage, preparing memos, news releases and advisories, developing media lists, and conducting research. Rimmell currently attends Wayne State University with an expected graduation date of May 2023. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations with a minor in communications. She is a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Previously, Rimmell interned with Kapnick Insurance Group. Her responsibilities included updating the company website, creating graphics, writing blog posts and preparing social media posts.

